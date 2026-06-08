Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Knox Unrecognizable as He Curses During Unhinged High School Graduation Speech: Watch

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Knox successfully riled up the crowd during his high school graduation speech. The 17-year-old looked unrecognizable as he cursed while standing at the podium in a purple graduation cap and gown on Friday, June 5. During the outdoor ceremony, Knox — who recently died his hair orange after being told he looks like his estranged father — grabbed the microphone on stage and informed the crowd: "Tonight, I’m gonna be fighting at Total Sonic Knockout 5 at 12:45 a.m., so catch me."

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Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Knox's hair changed after his was compared to his estranged father.

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"I'm gonna knock ‘em the f—k out. Let’s go!" he declared ahead of his Muay Thai showdown. Knox's excitement triggered loud cheers and applause from the audience. Hours after his high school graduation, Knox entered the ring for an exhibition fight at a Downtown Los Angeles club.

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Sharing #KnoxJolie's end speech at his high school graduation without watermarks. Look and listen to who cheered big after his speech! 😂



Happy graduation Knox!



You did well #AngelinaJolie as a parent! You raised them well. ❤️ https://t.co/MbKQUDE6JY pic.twitter.com/l7EL5GV6al — Dagger 🤌 (@angeltresjolie_) June 7, 2026 Source: @angeltresjolie/X The famous offspring didn't censor his graduation speech.

In a video of Knox's matchup, the teenager could be seen kicking and punching his opponent while taking a couple hits. Angelina attended the Muay Thai showdown with Knox's twin sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, though they kept a low profile as he won the IKF Point Muay Thai Technical event, according to TMZ. Brad was not spotted at his son's graduation or his fight amid a yearslong estrangement from all six of his and ex-wife Angelina's kids.

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Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children.

Instead, the Fight Club actor was seen in France with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, one day after Knox's graduation, per photos obtained by Page Six. Brad was also absent from his and Angelina's daughter Zahara's commencement ceremony at Spelman College in Atlanta, Ga., in May. The F1 actor's estrangement from his children is heartbreaking for the award-winning actor, who reportedly never wants to marry again after feeling "alienated" from his kids post-divorce from Angelina.

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Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Knox looked nearly unrecognizable with orange hair at his graduation.

"There has been a campaign of alienation [by Jolie] which has been successful," a source recently spilled to Daily Mail. “The antagonism is huge. He has been alienated from the kids completely. It is devastating to him.” At least four of Brad and Angelina's six children have publicly distanced themselves from the Pitt last name, a clear indicator of distance between the broken family. In addition to Knox, Vivienne and Zahara, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars also share Maddox, 24, Pax 22, and Shiloh, 20.

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt is reportedly 'devastated' by his estranged relationship with his six kids.