or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Angelina Jolie
OK LogoNEWS

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Knox Unrecognizable as He Curses During Unhinged High School Graduation Speech: Watch

Composite photo of Knox Jolie-Pitt.
Source: MEGA ; magnific/freepik

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Knox recently dyed his hair bright orange.

Profile Image

June 8 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Knox successfully riled up the crowd during his high school graduation speech.

The 17-year-old looked unrecognizable as he cursed while standing at the podium in a purple graduation cap and gown on Friday, June 5.

During the outdoor ceremony, Knox — who recently died his hair orange after being told he looks like his estranged father — grabbed the microphone on stage and informed the crowd: "Tonight, I’m gonna be fighting at Total Sonic Knockout 5 at 12:45 a.m., so catch me."

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Knox's hair changed after his was compared to his estranged father.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Knox's hair changed after his was compared to his estranged father.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

"I'm gonna knock ‘em the f—k out. Let’s go!" he declared ahead of his Muay Thai showdown.

Knox's excitement triggered loud cheers and applause from the audience.

Hours after his high school graduation, Knox entered the ring for an exhibition fight at a Downtown Los Angeles club.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @angeltresjolie/X

The famous offspring didn't censor his graduation speech.

In a video of Knox's matchup, the teenager could be seen kicking and punching his opponent while taking a couple hits.

Angelina attended the Muay Thai showdown with Knox's twin sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, though they kept a low profile as he won the IKF Point Muay Thai Technical event, according to TMZ.

Brad was not spotted at his son's graduation or his fight amid a yearslong estrangement from all six of his and ex-wife Angelina's kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children.

Instead, the Fight Club actor was seen in France with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, one day after Knox's graduation, per photos obtained by Page Six.

Brad was also absent from his and Angelina's daughter Zahara's commencement ceremony at Spelman College in Atlanta, Ga., in May.

The F1 actor's estrangement from his children is heartbreaking for the award-winning actor, who reportedly never wants to marry again after feeling "alienated" from his kids post-divorce from Angelina.

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Knox looked nearly unrecognizable with orange hair at his graduation.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Knox looked nearly unrecognizable with orange hair at his graduation.

"There has been a campaign of alienation [by Jolie] which has been successful," a source recently spilled to Daily Mail. “The antagonism is huge. He has been alienated from the kids completely. It is devastating to him.”

At least four of Brad and Angelina's six children have publicly distanced themselves from the Pitt last name, a clear indicator of distance between the broken family.

In addition to Knox, Vivienne and Zahara, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars also share Maddox, 24, Pax 22, and Shiloh, 20.

Image of Brad Pitt is reportedly 'devastated' by his estranged relationship with his six kids.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is reportedly 'devastated' by his estranged relationship with his six kids.

Maddox only recently took legal action to drop "Pitt" from his surname, filing documents in Los Angeles at the end of last month for his name to simply be Maddox Jolie.

Shiloh also filed to legally remove Pitt from her last name on her 18th birthday in May 2024. Meanwhile, Zahara previously omitted "Pitt" from her name during introductions at a Spelman College sorority event.

  • Vivienne also dropped "Pitt" from her name in recent professional credits — specifically in a Playbill for The Outsiders.

    • More From OK! Magazine

      About OK!

      About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

      CONTACT OK!

      Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

      SUBSCRIBE

      Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
      Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

      Privacy & Legal

      Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
      OK! Logo

      © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.