Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Knox Unrecognizable as He Curses During Unhinged High School Graduation Speech: Watch
June 8 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Knox successfully riled up the crowd during his high school graduation speech.
The 17-year-old looked unrecognizable as he cursed while standing at the podium in a purple graduation cap and gown on Friday, June 5.
During the outdoor ceremony, Knox — who recently died his hair orange after being told he looks like his estranged father — grabbed the microphone on stage and informed the crowd: "Tonight, I’m gonna be fighting at Total Sonic Knockout 5 at 12:45 a.m., so catch me."
"I'm gonna knock ‘em the f—k out. Let’s go!" he declared ahead of his Muay Thai showdown.
Knox's excitement triggered loud cheers and applause from the audience.
Hours after his high school graduation, Knox entered the ring for an exhibition fight at a Downtown Los Angeles club.
In a video of Knox's matchup, the teenager could be seen kicking and punching his opponent while taking a couple hits.
Angelina attended the Muay Thai showdown with Knox's twin sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, though they kept a low profile as he won the IKF Point Muay Thai Technical event, according to TMZ.
Brad was not spotted at his son's graduation or his fight amid a yearslong estrangement from all six of his and ex-wife Angelina's kids.
Instead, the Fight Club actor was seen in France with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, one day after Knox's graduation, per photos obtained by Page Six.
Brad was also absent from his and Angelina's daughter Zahara's commencement ceremony at Spelman College in Atlanta, Ga., in May.
The F1 actor's estrangement from his children is heartbreaking for the award-winning actor, who reportedly never wants to marry again after feeling "alienated" from his kids post-divorce from Angelina.
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"There has been a campaign of alienation [by Jolie] which has been successful," a source recently spilled to Daily Mail. “The antagonism is huge. He has been alienated from the kids completely. It is devastating to him.”
At least four of Brad and Angelina's six children have publicly distanced themselves from the Pitt last name, a clear indicator of distance between the broken family.
In addition to Knox, Vivienne and Zahara, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars also share Maddox, 24, Pax 22, and Shiloh, 20.
Maddox only recently took legal action to drop "Pitt" from his surname, filing documents in Los Angeles at the end of last month for his name to simply be Maddox Jolie.
Shiloh also filed to legally remove Pitt from her last name on her 18th birthday in May 2024. Meanwhile, Zahara previously omitted "Pitt" from her name during introductions at a Spelman College sorority event.