Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her and Brad Pitt's Son Knox, 16: Photos
Knox Jolie-Pitt looks all grown up!
Angelina Jolie made a rare appearance with her and Brad Pitt's 16-year-old son at the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, November 17.
Knox appeared dapper in a black suit and tie as he walked down the red carpet with the A-lister, 49, who turned heads in a yellow and gold gown for the swanky event.
This was the teenager's first public outing in front of the cameras in three years, as the last time was when he attended the U.K. premiere of Angelina's movie Eternals alongside his siblings Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne, 16. Pax, 20, was absent for the family event.
The brood has been through a lot in recent years, including the family being split on whether or not to stay in contact with their father, 60, following Brad's alleged violent outburst on a private plane in 2016. "He has virtually no contact with the adult kids," an insider claimed earlier this year about the actor. "His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule."
"[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids," the source continued.
As OK! previously reported, Vivienne, Shiloh and Zahara have dropped Pitt from their last name over the past year. "Given the cold climate between him and Shiloh’s mother, he suspects Angelina had a hand in this," a source close to the Fight Club actor claimed. "The days after Shiloh’s birth in Namibia were some of the happiest days in Brad’s life."
According to a separate insider close to the Hollywood hunk, "The kids’ dropping Brad’s name is just the tip of the iceberg. Brad spent a lot of time and money trying to do what he thought was the right thing for his kids, but now he’s wondering if it was worth it."
"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," the source added. "It basically confirmed Brad’s biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him."
Despite their rocky dynamic with the patriarch, the kids have stayed extremely loyal to their mother, who filed for divorce from Brad in 2016. "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends," Angelina said of her children in a 2023 interview. "We're seven very different people, which is our strength."
Currently, the Broadway producer has been staying focused on what the future holds. “She’s really trying to let go of the dark times that she and her family have been through and live burden-free. It’s as if Angelina has had an awakening: This is her next chapter!” an insider spilled.