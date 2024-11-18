Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her and Brad Pitt's Son Knox, 16: Photos

As OK! previously reported, Vivienne, Shiloh and Zahara have dropped Pitt from their last name over the past year. "Given the cold climate between him and Shiloh’s mother, he suspects Angelina had a hand in this," a source close to the Fight Club actor claimed. "The days after Shiloh’s birth in Namibia were some of the happiest days in Brad’s life."

According to a separate insider close to the Hollywood hunk, "The kids’ dropping Brad’s name is just the tip of the iceberg. Brad spent a lot of time and money trying to do what he thought was the right thing for his kids, but now he’s wondering if it was worth it."

"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," the source added. "It basically confirmed Brad’s biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him."