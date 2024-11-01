Angelina Jolie Is 'Ready to Date Again' and Wants to Be 'Wooed' After Brad Pitt Divorce Drama
Angelina Jolie is single and ready to mingle!
According to insiders, the Maria actress, 49, has been focused on finding new love following her tumultuous split from former husband Brad Pitt.
"Angie is ready to date again," a source spilled about Jolie, who has sparked romance rumors with U.K. rapper Akala over the past few months.
"It’s unknown if she and Akala are really an item," the insider added. "Whoever she dates next will have to adhere to her rules, though. The kids come first. She also wants to be wooed. Angie has been through a lot since she filed for divorce from Brad. She doesn’t want to jump into anything; she wants to be courted and won over."
Jolie and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, who share children Maddox, 23, and Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, had been locked in a contentious court battle over their shared assets, as well as an additional lawsuit where the Eternals star accused Pitt of physical and verbal abuse following the end of their marriage in 2016.
As OK! previously reported, Jolie recently dropped the alleged abuse suit. "She seems really relaxed and happy," a source spilled. "It’s like she’s turned over a new leaf."
While the Gia actress has been doing her best to move on, she recently revealed she found it easy to connect and portray the late opera singer Maria Callas. "I don't want to speak too much about it because it's too personal," Jolie noted in a recent interview. "But there's definitely a loneliness and a work ethic."
“I’m an imperfect person, but I work very hard, and she does too,” she added. “I may be many things, but I’m a very hard worker, right? It took many months of singing classes and Italian lessons. You try to be precise. I’m making her pain personal to me, and that is certainly very private."
Now, the matriarch is ready to start a new chapter of her life. "For years, Angelina didn’t even think of dating," a separate source claimed. "Not only was she heartbroken and traumatized by the divorce, but she was determined to focus on herself, her health and her children. It’s taken her a long time to get here, but Angelina is slowly opening herself up to new relationships."
"Angelina was stuck in a rut during the drawn-out divorce," the insider added. "She gets pigeonholed as being moody and difficult, but that’s because she was going through a lot of heartache."
