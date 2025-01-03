or
Angelina Jolie Confesses Her 'Pet Peeve' Is 'Somebody Who Is a Liar' After Finalizing Divorce From Ex-Husband Brad Pitt

Photo of Angelina Jolie from W Magazine
Source: W Magazine

Angelina Jolie is currently promoting her film 'Maria.'

Jan. 3 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Angelina Jolie spilled the tea on her "pet peeves" during a recent interview.

When asked about what annoys her the most, Jolie quipped, "So many things," before cryptically specifying that one pet peeve is "somebody who is liar."

angelina jolie pet peeve
Source: W Magazine

Angelina Jolie was featured in W Magazine's 'Best Performances' issue.

"Somebody who feels a need to not say the truth or what they want, what they feel," she continued. "There's a big version of that — and I'm not trying to be heavy about it — but people who say one thing and mean another, who aren't completely who they are. I think a lot of people don't say what they mean."

Elsewhere in the interview, she also revealed why she feels she is more cat-like than dog-like.

angelina jolie confesses pet peeve liars divorce brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie said her pet peeve was dishonest people.

"I’ve been told I’m like a cat. I’m loyal like a dog, and I follow my kids around like a dog, but I probably am more catlike," she explained. "When I was in acting class, we would study cats. They only use the muscles they need. They have perfect relaxation. A cat is either very loving and really with you, or else do not get in its space. I have a feeling I’m a bit like that."

This intriguing peek into Jolie's personality comes days after the Maleficent star and ex-husband Brad Pitt settled one of their many legal battles.

Angelina Jolie

angelina jolie bent on retaliating against brad pitt winery trialpp
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016.

As OK! previously reported, the pair finalized their lengthy divorce battle on Monday, December 30.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," her lawyer's statement read. "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago."

brad pitt frustrated calculated angelina jolie taking kids holidays
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt has strained relationships with many of his and Angelina Jolie's six children.

Now that the 8-year legal proceedings are finally over when it comes to their split, a source spilled Jolie "hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him [Pitt] to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family."

"Brad has successfully used his power and his privilege to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children," the source claimed at the time.

Jolie spoke with W magazine about her pet peeves.

