or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brad Pitt
OK LogoNEWS

Brad Pitt 'Frustrated' by 'Calculated' Ex Angelina Jolie Taking Their Kids Away During the Holiday Season: Source

Split photo of Brad Pitt and his kids.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is unhappy with the state of his relationships with his children.

By:

Dec. 15 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brad Pitt feels "frustrated" and "sad" at being distanced from his children during the holidays as his ex-wife Angelina Jolie continues to try to keep them apart, according to a source.

While the Troy actor is said to be "pretty much used" to being estranged from his six children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — he still finds the state of his relationships with them "upsetting."

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt frustrated calculated angelina jolie taking kids holidays
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's bonds with most of his kids have become strained following his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

Article continues below advertisement

"Every year she pulls some sort of stunt around the holidays that’s so obviously aimed at hurting him," the source dished to a news outlet. "Whether it’s taking the kids far away for a trip over the holidays to make it next to impossible for him to see them or filing something with the courts to throw a wrench into things."

"It’s incredibly frustrating and sad but he’s trying not to get sucked down by it, he can’t control her actions," the source added. "All he can do is focus on getting his court mandated time with his kids and being the best dad he can be."

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt frustrated calculated angelina jolie taking kids holidays
Source: MEGA

A source accused Angelina Jolie of trying to take the kids away from him during the holidays.

Article continues below advertisement

The source claimed Pitt was also hurt by his 16-year-old son Knox's recent red carpet appearance with Jolie at the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

"It was very hard for Brad to see photos of Knox with Angelina on the red carpet because he hardly gets to see him," the source noted. "He’s proud of Knox and has no issue with him getting out there and making a name for himself but he can’t help but feel it’s all very calculated by Angelina to mess with him."

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt frustrated calculated angelina jolie taking kids holidays
Source: MEGA

Knox Pitt attended the 2024 Governors Awards with his mother.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, a separate insider also questioned the Maleficent actress' motivation for bringing Knox to the famed event and suggested it was done just to "push" Pitt's "buttons."

"Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt frustrated calculated angelina jolie taking kids holidays knox
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Knox Pitt was the one who asked to attend the Governors Awards with Angelina Jolie.

Article continues below advertisement

However, a third source who is close to Knox said it was the 16-year-old's choice to hit the red carpet alongside his mother.

"He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision," the source explained. "But he asked if he could join her, and of course, she was thrilled that he wanted to be there."

The first source told In Touch Pitt was "frustrated" by the distance from his kids.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.