Brad Pitt 'Frustrated' by 'Calculated' Ex Angelina Jolie Taking Their Kids Away During the Holiday Season: Source

Brad Pitt feels "frustrated" and "sad" at being distanced from his children during the holidays as his ex-wife Angelina Jolie continues to try to keep them apart, according to a source.

While the Troy actor is said to be "pretty much used" to being estranged from his six children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — he still finds the state of his relationships with them "upsetting."