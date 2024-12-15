Brad Pitt 'Frustrated' by 'Calculated' Ex Angelina Jolie Taking Their Kids Away During the Holiday Season: Source
Brad Pitt feels "frustrated" and "sad" at being distanced from his children during the holidays as his ex-wife Angelina Jolie continues to try to keep them apart, according to a source.
While the Troy actor is said to be "pretty much used" to being estranged from his six children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — he still finds the state of his relationships with them "upsetting."
"Every year she pulls some sort of stunt around the holidays that’s so obviously aimed at hurting him," the source dished to a news outlet. "Whether it’s taking the kids far away for a trip over the holidays to make it next to impossible for him to see them or filing something with the courts to throw a wrench into things."
"It’s incredibly frustrating and sad but he’s trying not to get sucked down by it, he can’t control her actions," the source added. "All he can do is focus on getting his court mandated time with his kids and being the best dad he can be."
The source claimed Pitt was also hurt by his 16-year-old son Knox's recent red carpet appearance with Jolie at the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles.
"It was very hard for Brad to see photos of Knox with Angelina on the red carpet because he hardly gets to see him," the source noted. "He’s proud of Knox and has no issue with him getting out there and making a name for himself but he can’t help but feel it’s all very calculated by Angelina to mess with him."
As OK! previously reported, a separate insider also questioned the Maleficent actress' motivation for bringing Knox to the famed event and suggested it was done just to "push" Pitt's "buttons."
"Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards," the insider added.
However, a third source who is close to Knox said it was the 16-year-old's choice to hit the red carpet alongside his mother.
"He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision," the source explained. "But he asked if he could join her, and of course, she was thrilled that he wanted to be there."
The first source told In Touch Pitt was "frustrated" by the distance from his kids.