Brad Pitt Was 'Influenced' by Girlfriend Ines De Ramon to 'Finally Settle' 8-Year Divorce Battle: 'She Wants to Have a Life Together'

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt have been dating since late 2022.

Dec. 31 2024, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon reportedly played a key role in his decision to end his divorce battle with Angelina Jolie eight years after their tumultuous split.

"He was influenced by Ines to finally settle," a source spilled to Page Six in an article published on Tuesday, December 31. "Ines wants to have a life together — with possibly children in the future — without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses."

"She has made [it known that] her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled," the source concluded.

As OK! previously reported, Pitt and Jolie finally signed their divorce papers on Monday, December 30, according to a statement shared by the Maleficent actress' lawyers.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," the statement read. "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago."

Brad Pitt

An insider told People that Jolie "hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him [Pitt] to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family."

"Brad has successfully used his power and his privilege to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children," the insider claimed.

However, a source close to the Troy actor argued it was his ex-wife who slung "one-sided attacks" at him for eight years, including a "never-ending distortion of facts and projecting their own behavior onto others, causing tremendous collateral damage to those in and around the family."

The insider also brought up their ongoing court battle over their shared French winery.

"Brad built an extraordinary, increasingly valuable business and she chose to deliberately disregard their agreement, and instead of completing negotiations for him to buy her out and keeping Miraval fully in the family and ending the battles, she instead chose to sell to a total stranger not aligned with the company’s vision so she could take the money for herself and punish him," says the source.

