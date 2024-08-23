'End This Nonsense': Angelina Jolie's Dad Jon Voight Begs Brad Pitt to 'Make Peace' With the Actress Amid Nasty Legal Battle

Voight said that though he does not talk to his grandchildren "as much as [he'd] like," he’s certain a resolution between the parents-of-six must be found.

"I wish they'd find a way to make peace," the 85-year-old said while promoting his new film Reagan. "You know, I think the kids need some stability. I love the kids, and I love my daughter. And I want Brad to step up to do, you know, what he has to do. End this nonsense."