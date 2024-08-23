OK Magazine
'End This Nonsense': Angelina Jolie's Dad Jon Voight Begs Brad Pitt to 'Make Peace' With the Actress Amid Nasty Legal Battle

Composite photo of Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight and Brad Pitt.
Source: MEGA

Jon Voight begged Brad Pitt to make amends with Angelina Jolie amid their lengthy court battle.

By:

Aug. 23 2024, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Jon Voight is calling for a ceasefire!

In a new interview, the father of Angelina Jolie urged Brad Pitt to end the fighting between him and the actress amidst their eight-year legal battle.

angelina jolie dad jon voight begs brad pitt make peace legal battle
Source: MEGA

Jon Voight noted that the former couple's kids 'need stability' after years of them fighting.

Voight said that though he does not talk to his grandchildren "as much as [he'd] like," he’s certain a resolution between the parents-of-six must be found.

"I wish they'd find a way to make peace," the 85-year-old said while promoting his new film Reagan. "You know, I think the kids need some stability. I love the kids, and I love my daughter. And I want Brad to step up to do, you know, what he has to do. End this nonsense."

The former lovebirds — who share Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16 — have been back and forth over Jolie’s sale of her portion of their French winery.

The tension between the former lovers began back in 2016, when the Girl, Interrupted star filed for divorce after an alleged physical altercation between the duo on a plane.

angelina jolie dad jon voight begs brad pitt make peace legal battle
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in a legal battle over the actress' sale of her portion of their winery.

Though Voight seemed to have good intentions when it came to his message for Pitt, Jolie was likely not happy that her dad weighed in on the subject, as the pair have had quite the rocky relationship.

“Despite previous attempts at reconciliation, Jon’s loose lips have pushed Angie to cut off communication once more,” an insider recently spilled. “He just can’t help himself. Angie has made it very clear she doesn’t want him talking about her private life — but he keeps opening his big mouth!”

As OK! previously reported, last month, the Hour of the Gun star publicly came after his daughter for her beliefs about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Voight — who has been a staunch supporter of Israel, especially after the country responded to Hamas' October 7 attacks — has bumped heads with Jolie, 49 — who has been vocal about Israel's killing of innocent women and children in Gaza.

angelina jolie dad jon voight begs brad pitt make peace legal battle
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids together, however, the actor is largely estranged from the youngsters.

“She has been exposed to propaganda,” he claimed while talking to Variety in July. “She’s been influenced by antisemitic people. Angie has a connection to the U.N., and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees.”

“Angie, I think she hasn’t been available to this information because in Hollywood people don’t share this kind of stuff,” Voight added. “They’re way off. They have no idea what’s going on. It’s a bubble.”

“It comes from ignorance, like everything else,” he dissed. “It’s like, why are these kids in the universities siding with Hamas, right? It’s because of ignorance. They don’t know the story.”

As for whether he and Jolie will ever reconcile, Voight seemed unsure.

angelina jolie dad jon voight begs brad pitt make peace legal battle
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after an alleged physical altercation on a plane in 2016.

“It’s hard for me to talk to her about this. She doesn’t really want to share this kind of stuff, because she’s of another mind about it," he explained.

Though the father-daughter duo doesn’t seem to be in contact at the moment, he is not totally out of the loop, as he recently gave an update on grandson Pax’s condition after he got into a terrible biking accident on July 29.

Source: OK!

“I tried to,” Voight said of calling Pax. “He was in and out of the hospital and apparently, he’s doing very well, so that’s good.”

