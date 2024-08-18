OK Magazine
Angelina Jolie 'Cuts Off Communication' With Her Dad Jon Voight as He Keeps 'Talking About Her Private Life': Source

jon voight angelina jolie not talking
Source: mega

Angelina Jolie is sick of her dad, Jon Voight, talking about her 'private life,' a source said.

Aug. 18 2024

It looks like Angelina Jolie might never fully reconcile with her father, Jon Voight, after having a rocky relationship for years.

“Despite previous attempts at reconciliation, Jon’s loose lips have pushed Angie to cut off communication once more,” an insider revealed of the father-daughter duo. “He just can’t help himself. Angie has made it very clear she doesn’t want him talking about her private life — but he keeps opening his big mouth!”

jon voight angelina jolie not talking
Source: mega

The actor has had a rocky relationship with his daughter, Angelina Jolie.

As OK! previously reported, the actor, 85, previously threw his daughter under the bus, as he said they can't agree when talking about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Voight is a staunch supporter of Israel, especially after the country responded to Hamas' October 7 attacks. Meanwhile, Jolie, 49, is a refugee activist who has been outspoken about Israel's killing of women and children in Gaza.

jon voight angelina jolie not talking
Source: mega

Jon Voight called his daughter 'naive' when it comes to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“She has been exposed to propaganda,” Voight said during an interview with Variety, which was published on Tuesday, July 23. “She’s been influenced by antisemitic people. Angie has a connection to the U.N., and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees.”

“Angie, I think she hasn’t been available to this information because in Hollywood people don’t share this kind of stuff,” he continued of the mom-of-six. “They’re way off. They have no idea what’s going on. It’s a bubble.”

jon voight angelina jolie not talking
Source: mega

The star said his daughter lives in a 'bubble.'

Voight went on to call out activists who have embraced the U.N. position that there are more than 5 million Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the West Bank as "naive."

“They’re dupes who never get outside of their bubble," he said, admitting that Jolie is one of those "naive dupes."

jon voight angelina jolie not talking
Source: mega

Jon Voight said it's 'hard' to talk to his daughter about the conflict.

“It comes from ignorance, like everything else,” he stated. “It’s like, why are these kids in the universities siding with Hamas, right? It’s because of ignorance. They don’t know the story.”

While being interviewed, Voight was asked why he didn't just try to make amends with his daughter. “It’s hard for me to talk to her about this. She doesn’t really want to share this kind of stuff, because she’s of another mind about it," he replied.

In Touch spoke to the source.

