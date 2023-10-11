'FAKE NEWS!': Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash for Sharing 2015 Video From Syria Claiming It Was Hamas' Recent Attack on Israel
Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, has come under fire for sharing a "fake news" video on social media that wrongly claimed to depict Hamas' recent strike on Israel.
The clip, which showed militants shooting into a room filled with bloody and mangled corpses, was shared by Don Jr. on X, formerly known as Twitter. He claimed he received the video from a "source within Israel," suggesting it was evidence of Hamas' atrocities.
Don Jr. shared the footage in a post that read, "You don't negotiate with this. There's only one way to handle this."
"Just so we understand what we're up against," he continued. "Just so we all understand who the left is continually boosting at the expense of our #1 ally abroad. One day this savagery will come here because not only are we allowing it but we are encouraging it & funding it."
The post came shortly after the former first son questioned a supposed lack of video clips depicting Russia's war in Ukraine.
"How is it possible that I've seen more videos out of this war in Israel in a few hours than I have from Ukraine in almost 2 years???" he wrote.
However, X quickly flagged the video as misleading and provided a community note that debunked the context put forth by the former President's son.
The note stated that the footage was actually from 2015 and originated in Syria, not Israel. It also emphasized that Don Jr.'s false narrative was being used to promote "violent retribution" against Palestinian civilians.
Political observers and social media users were quick to condemn Don Jr.'s actions.
Hassan Shibly, a prominent figure in the Muslim community, criticized him for pushing untrue narratives and endangering innocent Palestinians. Shibly argued that the video was being used to justify an escalation of Israel's counteroffensive against Hamas.
Plenty of other X users pointed out the misinformation in Trump Jr.'s post as well.
One commenter wrote, "This isn't even the same country of the same decade of this current conflict."
Another asked, "FAKE NEWS! Are you just posting this to shill for war?"
A third commented, "Who is in this video? Where was it filmed? When was it filmed? What's the exact and specific details? What's being said? All things I ask before I allow my emotions to make up my mind."
Despite the backlash and X's community note, Don Jr. has yet to apologize or acknowledge the falsehood of the video. As of now, the post is still up on his social media account.
Meanwhile, Don Sr. took to his social media platform, Truth Social, soon after the initial strike on Israel.
He wrote, "THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT – ZERO CHANCE!"
The ex-president described Hamas' invasion of Israeli territory as an "act of savagery that must and will be crushed." Trump also shifted the blame onto the Democrats for the attack, claiming American taxpayer dollars had funded it.
Trump later attended a rally in Iowa where he told his supporters, "They didn't have that level of aggression with me. They didn't have it. This would have never happened with me either."