Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Seen With Lip Piercing After Ditching Dad Brad Pitt's Last Name

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh showed off her edgy style. As the 20-year-old and her siblings make headlines for dropping their father's last name more than a decade after Angelina and Brad's long divorce proceedings began, paparazzi photos captured Shiloh with a shiny lip ring while out and about on Sunday, October 18.

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Source: MEGA Shiloh Jolie may have been inspired by one of Angelina Jolie's past accessories.

Shiloh's accessory was a silver hoop right in the middle of her bottom lip, not dissimilar to a style her mom wore for the 2021 Eternals premiere. It seems she was inspired by Angelina's faux accessory, which latched onto her bottom lip and extended down to her chin. Shiloh's outing comes two years after dropping her father's last name around her 18th birthday, with many of her siblings, including Maddox, Zahara and Vivienne, doing the same this year.

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'A Real Kick in the Teeth'

Source: MEGA Shiloh Jolie began distancing herself from her father in 2021.

Despite only having her name legally changed in the past few years, Shiloh has separated herself from her father since 2021, far before the former couple's divorce settlement was finalized. The then-teenager reportedly dropped "Pitt" from her private Instagram account before making any legal moves. At the time, insiders referred to her decision as a "real kick in the teeth" for her dad, who "lives and breathes for those kids." Brad and Angelina had six children together during their 12-year relationship, including three biological children and three adopted children.

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Which of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Children Have Changed Their Names?

Source: MEGA Several of Angelina Jolie's children have moved to change their last names.

Maddox, 25, officially dropped "Pitt" from his surname in September after a California judge approved his petition. Angelina adopted him on her own in 2002, though Brad later co-adopted him as his eldest son. Pax, 22, has yet to take any legal action to drop his given name. Zahara, 21, was legally granted her name change just weeks after her oldest brother, though she appeared to have been going by the now-changed name for several years. Vivienne filed to drop her father's name in July, right after she turned 18. Her twin brother, Knox, has yet to follow suit with a legal change but dropped Pitt on his diploma.

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not spoken out about the rift with their children.