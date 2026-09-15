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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Officially Drops Dad's Last Name After Judge Approves Petition

Split photo of Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie & Maddox Jolie
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's eldest son, Maddox, legally dropped his dad's last name after court approved his petition.

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Sept. 15 2026, Updated 6:30 a.m. ET

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest son, Maddox, has officially dropped his father's last name.

The 25-year-old, formerly known as Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, was legally allowed to change his name to Maddox Chivan Jolie after a California judge approved his petition on Monday, September 14, per People.

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Family Feud in Spotlight Again After Their Son Maddox Changed His Name

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Image of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2016.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2016.

The former Hollywood power couple, who share six children, separated in 2016 after reports of a violent altercation occurring between the two of them and one of the children inside their private jet.

The other five siblings were also reportedly present during the incident.

While Brad and Angelina's relationship turned sour in the days and years that followed, the relationship between the F1 star and his children has reportedly deteriorated over the years as well.

Shiloh Jolie, 20, one of their daughters, was the first to legally drop her father's last name in 2024 after she turned 18.

Her siblings, too, seemingly are following suit, with Maddox becoming the second of the Jolie-Pitt brood to legally change his name.

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Image of Shiloh Jolie was the first among Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children to drop her father's last name.
Source: MEGA

Shiloh Jolie was the first among Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children to drop her father's last name.

However, reports suggest that he had informally stopped using Pitt as his surname long before the court approved his petition.

Per People, Maddox worked as an assistant director for his mother's new movie Couture.

His work was credited as Maddox Jolie in the credits when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in February.

Two of their other siblings, Vivienne and Zahara, also decided to file petitions to drop Pitt from their surnames in July and June, respectively.

The sisters are currently awaiting court hearings, with Zahara scheduled to appear in court on September 28 and Vivienne’s hearing scheduled for November 2.

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Brad Pitt is Reportedly Disappointed by His Children Trying to Cut All Ties With Him

Image of Brad Pitt is reportedly 'sad' about his children choosing to distance themselves from him.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is reportedly 'sad' about his children choosing to distance themselves from him.

While the children seem determined to put as much distance as possible between them and their father's name, Brad is reportedly not taking the situation well.

A source close to the movie star told People, “This is the result of a prolonged campaign of alienation of children against their parent.”

“It’s an incredibly sad reality, but it’s not surprising after years of one parent weaponizing the children against the other one with no regard for the consequences,” they added.

Image of an insider close to Angelina Jolie said that if people knew the truth about her divorce with Brad Pitt, they would sympathize with the kids' decisions a lot more.
Source: MEGA

An insider close to Angelina Jolie said that if people knew the truth about her divorce with Brad Pitt, they would sympathize with the kids' decisions a lot more.

Meanwhile, another insider from Angelina’s camp reportedly told the outlet, “If people knew the whole truth, they would have more sympathy for the children and respect them. The fact they aren’t speaking ill or sharing things publicly only shows their decency.”

Another source close to the Fight Club star acknowledged that “there’s very little communication right now” between him and the children.

“It’s a tragedy,” they added.

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