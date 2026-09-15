Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Officially Drops Dad's Last Name After Judge Approves Petition

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's eldest son, Maddox, legally dropped his dad's last name after court approved his petition.

The 25-year-old, formerly known as Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, was legally allowed to change his name to Maddox Chivan Jolie after a California judge approved his petition on Monday, September 14, per People .

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ’s eldest son, Maddox , has officially dropped his father's last name.

The former Hollywood power couple, who share six children, separated in 2016 after reports of a violent altercation occurring between the two of them and one of the children inside their private jet.

The other five siblings were also reportedly present during the incident.

While Brad and Angelina's relationship turned sour in the days and years that followed, the relationship between the F1 star and his children has reportedly deteriorated over the years as well.

Shiloh Jolie, 20, one of their daughters, was the first to legally drop her father's last name in 2024 after she turned 18.

Her siblings, too, seemingly are following suit, with Maddox becoming the second of the Jolie-Pitt brood to legally change his name.