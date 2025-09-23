Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Debuts Shocking New Makeover as She Shows Off Lip Piercing

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has an edgy new look. The 19-year-old showcased a fresh lip piercing and platinum-blonde hair while shopping in New York City. The teen debuted her makeover during the San Gennaro Festival in Manhattan's Little Italy the weekend of September 20.

Source: MEGA Shiloh Jolie has a lip piercing.

Shiloh flew under the radar for her public outing, dressed in casual attire. She stayed cozy in an oversized Scarface hoodie and baggy jeans, complemented by smokey eyeshadow and a messy bun parted to the side. The star was joined by her friend and fellow dancer Keoni Rose. Social media users had mixed reactions to Shiloh's punk-rock appearance. The majority were quick to point out the striking resemblance between her and parents Angelina and Brad Pitt. "She looks exactly like her mom," one TikTok user wrote, while another noted, "She is the version woman of Brad Pitt." "She's a perfect mix of her parents," a third added. Others critiqued her hairstyle and claimed they "thought she was bald for a sec."

Source: MEGA Shiloh is Angelina Jolie's daughter.

The dancer likes to maintain a low profile and stay out of the spotlight, unlike her parents. "Out of all of Angelina’s kids, Shiloh is the most private," a source spilled. "She does not seek attention in any way, except when she’s dancing. That’s the only time she’s willing to take center stage and even that is rare, because she usually prefers to be in the back of the group."

Shiloh's Relationship With Dad Brad Pitt

Source: MEGA Shiloh Jolie removed Pitt from her last name.

Shiloh is not on good terms with her father, as she dropped Pitt from her last name in 2024. The movie star was "devastated" by her behavior and "got the message loud and clear" that she wants nothing to do with him. The F1 actor is a "family man" who considers all his children "very important to his life," including Shiloh, Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Vivienne, 17, and Knox,17. "He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn’t want to think otherwise," an insider explained. "He doesn’t want to give up, he’s not that kind of guy, he’s not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually."

Source: MEGA Shiloh Jolie and Brad Pitt are estranged.