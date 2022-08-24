Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne Go Backstage At The Philly Production Of 'Dear Evan Hansen' — Photos!
The cast of Philadelphia's Dear Evan Hansen had two very special guests in the audience over the weekend: Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne! On Monday, August 22, the Broadway show's official Instagram page shared two photos that showed the girls meeting some of the play's stars.
"👋👋👋 waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivienne this weekend in Philly," the caption read. The first photo was of the 47-year-old humanitarian — who tried to go somewhat incognito in a pair of sunglasses — alongside her daughter, 14, and lead actor Anthony Norman, while two other girls joined them in the second shot.
An insider shared that Vivienne "loved the show so much" when she saw it in Los Angeles, so had to "see it again." The insider added that the pair "were lovely and gracious, and gushed about Anthony Norman's performance as Evan."
It's been quite a busy summer for the Maleficent star and her brood, as earlier this month, she dropped off daughter Zahara, 17, at Spelman College in Atlanta, admitting the process brought tears to her eyes. She even posted a photo of the student on campus, captioning the pic, Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."
Prior to that, the mom-of-six spent some time with her offspring while she filmed a movie in Rome, Italy, and on the night of July 9, she was seen rocking out at a Måneskin concert alongside daughter Shiloh, 16.
She and ex Brad Pitt, 58, have also been in the headlines lately as the FBI report from their infamous 2016 plane fight was made public. While the actress claimed the Bullet Train lead grabbed and shook her, in addition to screaming at her and in front of their kids, he was never charged.
As OK! previously shared, Jolie has been "desperately trying to find something new" to take down the movie star and ruin his reputation.
An insider shared details about Vivienne and Jolie's day with PEOPLE.