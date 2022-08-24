Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne Go Backstage At The Philly Production Of 'Dear Evan Hansen' — Photos!

"👋👋👋 waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivienne this weekend in Philly," the caption read. The first photo was of the 47-year-old humanitarian — who tried to go somewhat incognito in a pair of sunglasses — alongside her daughter, 14, and lead actor Anthony Norman, while two other girls joined them in the second shot.

An insider shared that Vivienne "loved the show so much" when she saw it in Los Angeles, so had to "see it again." The insider added that the pair "were lovely and gracious, and gushed about Anthony Norman's performance as Evan."