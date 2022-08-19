OK Magazine
Brad Pitt Flashes Huge Smile After Details About His 2016 Fight With Angelina Jolie Emerge

By:

Aug. 19 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt was all smiles for a promotional event after details of his alleged 2016 fight with ex-wife Angelina Jolie emerged. The Bullet Train star seemed chipper as he stepped out on Friday, August 19, in in Seoul, South Korea for a news conference ahead of the film's premiere in the country.

In photos seen here, Pitt rocked a jean on jean look in a full button down and baggy pant combo for the event as he pretended to plant his face into a Bullet Train themed cake.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star's cheery outing comes as details have emerged about the physical altercation that happened between Pitt and the mother of his children on a private plane nearly six years ago.

As OK! previously reported, Jolie claimed to investigators in court documents that the Fight Club actor, who had been drinking, screamed at her in a restroom on board the flight back from Nice, France, back to the states.

"That kid looks like a f***ing Columbine kid. You don't know what you're doing," Pitt allegedly said about their child, believed to be their 21-year-old son Maddox when the Maleficent actress asked her then husband what was bothering him during their travel experience.

According to the legal papers, Pitt, who split from Jolie in 2016, then "grabbed [Angelina] by the head, shaking her," while in a drunken rage.

When their children began to ask if their mom was okay, the Golden Globe Award winning star yelled, "No, she’s not OK, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy." Jolie was left with bruises all over her hands from the altercation.

Jolie, who also shares children Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with Pitt, also claimed that during the episode, her then partner poured beer all over her in front of their kids.

