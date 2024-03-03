Brad Pitt 'Cherishes Time With His Kids' Amid Heartbreaking Custody Battle: 'He's Super Grateful'

Brad Pitt is doing his best to foster close relationships with his younger children amid his grueling court battles with estranged ex Angelina Jolie.

Although adult kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, are not in contact with the World War Z actor he still regularly spends time with Shiloh, 17, and 15-year- old twins Knox and Vivienne.