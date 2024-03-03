Brad Pitt 'Cherishes Time With His Kids' Amid Heartbreaking Custody Battle: 'He's Super Grateful'
Brad Pitt is doing his best to foster close relationships with his younger children amid his grueling court battles with estranged ex Angelina Jolie.
Although adult kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, are not in contact with the World War Z actor he still regularly spends time with Shiloh, 17, and 15-year- old twins Knox and Vivienne.
"Brad cherishes time with his kids and loves seeing them when he can, when he’s in town, once or twice a week," an insider said of the embattled A-lister. "It’s definitely something he prioritizes."
"Brad absolutely hasn’t given up hope on the others, and hopes one day there will be peace in their hearts," the insider added of his broken bonds with his eldest kids.
Pitt's relationships with his family got rocky after an alleged physical altercation that occurred while the Jolie-Pitt family were flying from Europe back to the United States. The Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star was accused of getting physical with the Maleficent actress and at least one of their children while intoxicated on the flight.
Maddox allegedly testified against his father in court, while Pax wrote a scathing social media post claiming his younger brothers and sisters were fearful of Pitt. However, the actor's reps have continued to deny he was ever abusive to his estranged wife or children.
"After all Brad’s been through, seeing his children is still very emotional for him," the source explained. "He’s super grateful to still have a relationship with any of them."
And while Jolie and Pitt have been in and out of court for years, arguing over everything from custody to ownership of their French winery, the mother-of-six "doesn’t deprive him of his right to see the children" while they are still minors.
Jolie's brother did admit he's stepped into a more "protective" role since the former couple's 2016 separation.
"Those are massively formative years, they’re becoming young adults in their early 20s. That’s so crazy thinking that but yeah, I think it’s just very natural and I just want to be there," James Haven said on during a podcast appearance. "We have very mutual interests, especially if it’s focuses on how to help kids or stuff like that. Anytime I’m blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence."
