OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brad Pitt
OK LogoNEWS

Brad Pitt 'Cherishes Time With His Kids' Amid Heartbreaking Custody Battle: 'He's Super Grateful'

brad pitt cherishes time kids custody battle super gratefulpp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 3 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Brad Pitt is doing his best to foster close relationships with his younger children amid his grueling court battles with estranged ex Angelina Jolie.

Although adult kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, are not in contact with the World War Z actor he still regularly spends time with Shiloh, 17, and 15-year- old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt cherishes time kids custody battle super grateful
Source: mega

Brad Pitt and his children currently have a strained relationship.

"Brad cherishes time with his kids and loves seeing them when he can, when he’s in town, once or twice a week," an insider said of the embattled A-lister. "It’s definitely something he prioritizes."

"Brad absolutely hasn’t given up hope on the others, and hopes one day there will be peace in their hearts," the insider added of his broken bonds with his eldest kids.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolies brother father figure kids after split brad pitt
Source: mega

Pitt and Jolie share six kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Pitt's relationships with his family got rocky after an alleged physical altercation that occurred while the Jolie-Pitt family were flying from Europe back to the United States. The Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star was accused of getting physical with the Maleficent actress and at least one of their children while intoxicated on the flight.

Maddox allegedly testified against his father in court, while Pax wrote a scathing social media post claiming his younger brothers and sisters were fearful of Pitt. However, the actor's reps have continued to deny he was ever abusive to his estranged wife or children.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie cant move brad pitt divorce
Source: mega

Older children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, are reportedly not in contact with Pitt.

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt
Article continues below advertisement

"After all Brad’s been through, seeing his children is still very emotional for him," the source explained. "He’s super grateful to still have a relationship with any of them."

And while Jolie and Pitt have been in and out of court for years, arguing over everything from custody to ownership of their French winery, the mother-of-six "doesn’t deprive him of his right to see the children" while they are still minors.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolies brother father figure kids after split brad pitt
Source: mega

Jolie said her family needed to 'heal' post-divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Jolie's brother did admit he's stepped into a more "protective" role since the former couple's 2016 separation.

"Those are massively formative years, they’re becoming young adults in their early 20s. That’s so crazy thinking that but yeah, I think it’s just very natural and I just want to be there," James Haven said on during a podcast appearance. "We have very mutual interests, especially if it’s focuses on how to help kids or stuff like that. Anytime I’m blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The source spoke with Life & Style about Pitt's relationships with his kids.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.