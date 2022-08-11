Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional After Dropping Off Eldest Daughter Zahara At College

And it seems this excitement is mutual. On Thursday, August 11, Dr. Gayle seemingly addressed her sweet viral video, issuing a statement expressing their excitement that Zahara would be joining the class of 2026.

"We are honored that Zahara Jolie-Pitt and her family chose Spelman College, and we welcome Zahara enthusiastically into the Spelman sisterhood,” the higher-up explained in an email statement to TODAY Parents on Thursday, August 11, adding that Spelman is “the #1 HBCU in the country “

“There’s no place quite like Spelman, which has been an incubator for Black women’s education and excellence for more than 140 years,” the educator continued. “As well, it has a global network of alumnae that have and continue to change the world.”