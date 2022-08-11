Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional After Dropping Off Eldest Daughter Zahara At College
Angelina Jolie’s eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, has officially left the nest! On Wednesday, August 10, the 47-year-old Eternals star helped her 17-year-old move into a dormitory at Spelman College in Atlanta, an experience that seemingly left her emotional.
“I’m gonna start crying. I have not started crying yet,” the filmmaker quipped after the College’s Vice President for Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, asked her how it feels “to be a Spelman mom.”
“You’ll have plenty of time to cry,” replied Spelman’s President, Dr. Helene Gayle, who also appears in the clip, referencing an event the following evening that she joked was designed to “induce” tears.
“I heard tomorrow night’s the big night,” Jolie responded, adding that she was “holding it together.”
In late July, the Maleficent lead revealed that her teen would be attending the HBCU, sharing the exciting news in the caption of a sweet snap depicting her daughter alongside a group of her classmates and alumni at a Los Angeles back-to-school event.
“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” the Oscar-winner wrote alongside the photo, posted on July 31. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”
And it seems this excitement is mutual. On Thursday, August 11, Dr. Gayle seemingly addressed her sweet viral video, issuing a statement expressing their excitement that Zahara would be joining the class of 2026.
"We are honored that Zahara Jolie-Pitt and her family chose Spelman College, and we welcome Zahara enthusiastically into the Spelman sisterhood,” the higher-up explained in an email statement to TODAY Parents on Thursday, August 11, adding that Spelman is “the #1 HBCU in the country “
“There’s no place quite like Spelman, which has been an incubator for Black women’s education and excellence for more than 140 years,” the educator continued. “As well, it has a global network of alumnae that have and continue to change the world.”