Dancing Queen!Angelina Jolie Shows Off Her Dance Moves To Daughter Zahara At Back To School Event
Mom's got the moves! Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing and laughing while at a back to school event with her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt.
"You know the Family Reunion is lit when #SpelhouseLA is showing @angelinajolie some moves on the dance floor," the B Rainey Productions Instagram account captioned a short clip of the Hollywood A-lister trying out some new moves.
Jolie was all smiles, sporting a gray long-sleeved sweater and white pants as she attempted to keep up with the crowd. The Maleficent actress finally gave up, laughing as she left the dance floor to give Zahara a big hug.
The mother-daughter duo attended the Spelman College event after Zahara was accepted to attend in the Fall.
"Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year," the actress captioned a photo of her daughter and her new college "sisters" on Instagram on Sunday, July 31. "A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."
The Wanted actress adopted Zahara from Ethiopa in 2005 when she was only 6 months old. Jolie also shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt.
As OK! previously reported, the former couple has been embroiled in a series of heated legal battles since their 2016 split — and the public drama has left Pitt's relationships with some of his children in shambles.
"He still talks to Shiloh and the twins," an insider noted of the Troy actor's relationship with his kids. "But they're not as close as they were."
"He's convinced the only thing the litigation is doing is destroying his relationship with his kids," the insider added. "L.A. is a painful reminder of all he's lost."