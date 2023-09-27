Angelina Jolie Feels 'a Bit Down These Days': 'I Don't Feel Like I've Been Myself for a Decade'
Angelina Jolie admitted she's not in a great spot at this time in her life — seven years after she and Brad Pitt decided to get divorced.
“Sometimes the way you dress says, ‘Don’t mess with me — I’ve got my armor on,’" the actress, 48, said in a new interview, referring to her new brand. “But I want a woman to feel safe enough that she can be soft. After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment. Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a ‘tougher’ look, a stronger me. But was I strong enough to be soft? At the time, no. I felt vulnerable. Now I wonder if I don’t know what my style is because I’m still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I’m in transition as a person.”
“I feel a bit down these days. I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into," she continued, adding that she started doing less film work “seven years ago, only taking jobs that didn’t require long shoots. We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing.”
The star pointed out that launching Atelier Jolie “has also been therapeutic for me — to work in a creative space with people you trust and to rediscover yourself,” she shared. “I’m hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one."
As OK! previously reported, the three years between filing for divorce from the Fight Club alum in 2016 and its finalization in 2019 took a toll on her.
"Angelina was stuck in a rut during the drawn-out divorce," a source spilled of the action starlet, who shares six kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox — with Pitt.
"She gets pigeonholed as being moody and difficult, but that’s because she was going through a lot of heartache," the source insisted.
But since Jolie has uprooted her life to the Big Apple, she feels like her life is on the up and up.
"Angelina is really embracing her life in NYC. She’s finally moved on," said the source.
"Angelina’s not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry types," the second insider admitted. "She wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts and she’s looking to date someone who measures up to her standards — even if they’re impossibly high!"
Vogue conducted the interview with Jolie.