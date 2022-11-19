Angelina Jolie 'Doesn't Have The Bandwidth' To Deal With Brad Pitt's New Rumored Romance, Spills Source

Couldn't care less. While Brad Pitt is stealing headlines with his new rumored romance, Angelina Jolie is looking the other way — at the more important things she has on her plate.

"Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago," an insider close to the Hollywood actress said after her ex-husband grabbed headlines earlier this month for his date night with Paul Wesley's ex-wife, Ines de Ramon. "She doesn’t have the bandwidth."