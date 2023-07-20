Angelina Jolie's Past Comes Back to Haunt Her as High School Drug Dealer Makes Wild Claims

"I think the last time we spoke, I think you were selling drugs to Angelina Jolie back in high school," Richie joked.

"I wasn’t selling drugs. I think I gave her some of my dad’s methadone pills," the 47-year-old alleged.

Although Avalon claimed he hadn't accepted money for the illicit substance earlier in the podcast, the rapper appeared to contradict himself later when he explained the situation further.

"My dad was on liquid methadone," he said. "He had some extra pills and $5 was a lot of money back then. I probably sold them for $5 or $10 dollars. She (Angie) could have given them to her boyfriend. Like who knows?"