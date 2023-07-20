Angelina Jolie's Past Comes Back to Haunt Her as High School Drug Dealer Makes Wild Claims
Mickey Avalon confessed to giving Hollywood starlet Angelina Jolie drugs when they were teenagers.
During a sit-down with host Nik Richie on "FACTZ Podcast", the "What Do You Say" rapper claimed he sometimes sold marijuana as a "means to an end" while attending Beverly Hills High School, but he specifically recalled a time when he supplied the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress with some of his father's methadone pills.
"I think the last time we spoke, I think you were selling drugs to Angelina Jolie back in high school," Richie joked.
"I wasn’t selling drugs. I think I gave her some of my dad’s methadone pills," the 47-year-old alleged.
Although Avalon claimed he hadn't accepted money for the illicit substance earlier in the podcast, the rapper appeared to contradict himself later when he explained the situation further.
"My dad was on liquid methadone," he said. "He had some extra pills and $5 was a lot of money back then. I probably sold them for $5 or $10 dollars. She (Angie) could have given them to her boyfriend. Like who knows?"
Jolie has hinted at her struggles with substance abuse in the past, admitting she's dabbled with "just about every drug possible." During a 2011 interview on 60 Minutes, she confessed she was grateful to have pulled through difficult situations in her younger years.
"I went through heavy, darker times and I survived them," she shared. "I didn't die young, so I'm very lucky. There are other artists and people who didn't survive certain things."
Although Jolie claimed she didn't want to go into "a lot of detail" on specifically what she meant by that, she noted that viewers could "imagine I did the most dangerous and the worst" things.
"For many reasons, I shouldn't be here," she added. "You just think [of] those times when you came too close to too many dangerous things, too many chances taken, [going] too far."
Jolie has since abandoned her wild child days and focused on raising her six children — who she shares with estranged ex-husband Brad Pitt— and her humanitarian work. However, that doesn't mean her life is without drama.
Following her tumultuous split from the Troy actor, the exes have been locked in a heated court battle over their shared French winery.