Ready for a Move? Angelina Jolie Goes Apartment Hunting in NYC With Son Pax and Daughter Zahara
Is Angelina Jolie switching coasts?
Over the weekend, the actress and two of her kids — son Pax, 19, and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18 — were seen arriving at NYC's JFK airport, but the trip to the Big Apple wasn't just for fun, as an insider revealed the trio were checking out apartments.
Despite the heat wave, the mom-of-six, 48, covered up in a white trench coat and wide-legged black pants in addition to sandals and a pair of sunglasses. Her kids dressed more casual, with Zahara donning a Tupac tee over a long-sleeved shirt, a black skirt and black Converse sneakers, with her older brother wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, white and pink sneakers and round sunglasses.
It's unclear if the actress is looking to make a permanent move or just wants a place to stay as she works to open up Atelier Jolie, a NYC-based studio for clothing tailors.
According to Curbed, the Oscar winner chose to rent 57 Great Jones Street in NoHo for the business, which previously belonged to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.
"As soon as she walked through the space she fell in love with it," broker John Roesch told the real estate outlet. "She made sure she got this deal."
- Brad Pitt's Romance Is Getting 'Stronger' with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon as She Supports Him Amid Vicious Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie
- Brad Pitt Unfazed by Angelina Jolie Winery Drama and 'Having a Blast' Filming Formula 1 Movie Overseas
- Legal Feud Explodes: Still Bitter Angelina Jolie Mocks Brad Pitt in Lawsuit Over French Vineyard
"I’m not exactly sure how [Jolie] is going to build out the space, but I know she wants to preserve the historic feel and some of the street art as best as she can," Roesch told Commericial Observer. "She wanted to get this deal. When we met her at the space she asked, ‘What do I have to do to get this done now?’"
As OK! reported, the movie star announced her newest venture last month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world," she explained. "It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression."
Page Six reported on Jolie looking at NYC apartments.