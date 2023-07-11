Legal Feud Explodes: Still Bitter Angelina Jolie Mocks Brad Pitt in Lawsuit Over French Vineyard
Angelina Jolie savagely called out her ex-husband Brad Pitt's "ludicrous" claims regarding their tumultuous legal battle over their Château Miraval French winery.
The Maleficent star, 48, filed court documents on Monday, July 10, arguing against Pitt's stance that he "built" the business into what it is today. Jolie's filing comes after Pitt's attorneys took to court last month insisting the actress' decision to "intentionally" sell off her stake in the company threatened the successful venture Pitt allegedly poured his heart into.
"Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker," the legal papers obtained by a news publication stated. "He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes."
"During the years that he allegedly 'built' the business, he filmed and appeared in dozens of movies, not to mention making countless promotional appearances, jetting-setting [sic] around the world for movie premieres, and attending Hollywood parties," Jolie's filing continued in an attempt to prove the Fight Club actor's lack of involvement in the success of the winery.
"While he no doubt visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business successful, Pitt is no vigneron," the court documents spewed.
Jolie further accused Pitt of "looting" the business, claiming he spent millions of the winery's profits funding side projects — including the renovation of a recording studio.
The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress aggressively labeled Pitt a "petulant child" due to how he reacted after Jolie sold off her stake in the estate back in 2021.
Jolie's statements not-so cryptically mocked her ex-husband, who once raved about his involvement in the business back in 2014.
"I’m a farmer now," the Bullet Train star told Wine Spectator at the time. "I love learning about the land and which field is most suitable for which grape, the drama of September and October: Are we picking today? Where are the sugar levels? How is the acidity? Is it going to rain? It’s been a schooling for me."
During the off-season, Pitt insisted he "enjoys cleaning the forest and walking the land" — something Jolie seemed to think was baloney.
