Legal Feud Explodes: Still Bitter Angelina Jolie Mocks Brad Pitt in Lawsuit Over French Vineyard

Angelina Jolie savagely called out her ex-husband Brad Pitt's "ludicrous" claims regarding their tumultuous legal battle over their Château Miraval French winery.

The Maleficent star, 48, filed court documents on Monday, July 10, arguing against Pitt's stance that he "built" the business into what it is today. Jolie's filing comes after Pitt's attorneys took to court last month insisting the actress' decision to "intentionally" sell off her stake in the company threatened the successful venture Pitt allegedly poured his heart into.