Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Miraval Winery Case 'Is Only Going To Get More Complicated': Both 'Too Stubborn'
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may agree that their kids are their first priority, but it seems that is all they are able to agree on.
As the former flames' custody battle rages on following their 2016 split, it seems their battle over their French Château Miraval winery is far from over.
“They are both very stubborn and this case is only going to get more complicated,” said a source of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars after Jolie sold her half of the shares to Tenute del Mondo, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler and part of Stoli Group, in 2021.
Jolie and Pitt gained a controlling interest in Miraval in 2008, going on to tie the knot at the lavish property in August 2014. Pitt claimed that when the mother of his children filed for divorce, they came to an agreement that they would not sell off their shares without each other's permission.
But according to Pitt, that is exactly what Jolie did, going on to make the business decision without the handsome hunk's consent.
“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the lawsuit filed by Pitt's team claimed. The February filing refers to Shefler as “an aggressive third-party competitor."
Pitt was reportedly "blindsided" when learning the Maleficent star sold her shares in October 2021, and though he tried to buy his ex-wife's stake before the deal with Tenute del Mondo was done, she “made the negotiations difficult and was not being fair," said a source.
"He assumed they’d work it out because she knows how important the winery is to him," the insider continued, noting the Wanted actress sold her part of the establishment "just to punish him. She did it to hurt him."
Earlier this month, a judge signed off on Jolie's request ordering Pitt and his business partners to turn over correspondence relating to the case.
In an effort to subpoena Pitt earlier this year, Jolie's team of lawyers went so far as to try and catch him off guard at the February SAG Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., but the Bullet Train star didn't show up to the star-studded affair.