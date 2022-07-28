The subpoena was part of the former couple's bitter and messy lawsuits over their French winery. The actress' lawyers were trying to subpoena their client's ex to hand over records and correspondence related to the Château Miraval winery after the brunette beauty sold her shares to a subsidiary of the massive liquor firm Stoli.

She sold her half to Tenute del Mondo, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler and part of Stoli Group, in 2021. OK! reported Pitt's team has hired a private investigator to track down Shefler, but since he lives in the U.K., it's not an easy thing to do.