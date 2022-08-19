FBI Unlikely To Reopen Angelina Jolie's Case Against Brad Pitt

"The statute of limitations is way gone and they have seen all the information at hand. There is nothing new here," a friend close to Pitt shared. "At the time they considered all of Angelina’s allegations and didn’t bring any charges."

BRAD PITT FLASHES HUGE SMILE AFTER DETAILS ABOUT HIS 2016 FIGHT WITH ANGELINA JOLIE EMERGE

"The FBI investigated the incident thoroughly, there is zero chance of them reopening the case," added the source. "This is all a concerted effort to smear Brad."