Brad Pitt Uncovers Ex Angelina Jolie's 8-Figure Payday for Her Stake in Their Winery as Dramatic Court Battle Continues
Brad Pitt revealed how much Angelina Jolie was paid for her stake in their Château Miraval winery.
According to court documents, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 60, claimed his former spouse, 49, was given eight figures for her share of the French property — which they purchased in 2008 — when she sold it to Stoli.
Per the legal papers, Pitt alleged the former couple had “discussions progressing intermittently into January 2021" about a buyout of her stake in the company. The Fight Club actor claimed he and his legal team offered Jolie $54.4 million for her shares.
However, the Maria star halted the conversations "feigning concern over the terms of a proposed non-disparagement agreement in connection with the deal.”
"This was the pretext. In reality. [Angelina] and Nouvel had covertly lined up and tentatively struck a deal with a third party: the Stoli Group, owned and controlled by Russian billionaire, Yuri Shefler, and its subsidiary Tenute del Mondo," Pitt's attorney claimed in the filing.
"While negotiations with [Brad] were still ongoing, Terry Bird, as manager of Nouvel, executed a Confidentiality Agreement with [Stoli] which required [Stoli] to keep confidential even ‘the fact that discussions and/or negotiations relating the proposed transaction are taking place," the lawyer continued. "On September 24, 2021, the Defendants consummated their tortious plan, with [Stoli] agreeing to purchase Nouvel (and thereby its interest in Miraval) from [Angelina] for $64 million."
An email from Jolie to the father of her children about how she wanted out of her part in the company was submitted into evidence during the tumultuous court battle. In the letter dated January 21, 2021, she wrote, "I have tried to stay open to the business, to see it as something that could be positive for our family and have therefore not walked away."
"I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email," she added.
As OK! previously reported, Jolie, whose romance with Pitt came to an end in 2016, pleaded for the Hollywood hunk and his team to end their yearslong legal war for the sake of their six kids.
"We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts," her lawyer Paul Murphy explained in court documents. "While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."
InTouch obtained the court documents.