Brad Pitt Uncovers Ex Angelina Jolie's 8-Figure Payday for Her Stake in Their Winery as Dramatic Court Battle Continues

An email from Jolie to the father of her children about how she wanted out of her part in the company was submitted into evidence during the tumultuous court battle. In the letter dated January 21, 2021, she wrote, "I have tried to stay open to the business, to see it as something that could be positive for our family and have therefore not walked away."

"I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email," she added.