Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara, 19, All Smiles as They Arrive at the 2025 Golden Globes
Angelina Jolie and her 19-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt were dressed to impress as they arrived at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
The Maleficent actress stunned in a shimmering, black and silver sequined gown that boasted a dramatic half-sleeve that stopped just below her elbow with long strips of fabric hanging loosely all the way down to her knees.
Meanwhile, her daughter wore a beautiful, floor-length white dress with a large black tree embroidered from the hip to the shoulder of the gown.
The pair was spotted sharing a sweet smile as they both arrived at the star-studded event, but Zahara chose to avoid the camera while her mother did red-carpet interviews prior to the start of the awards ceremony.
Angelina is nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama for her role as opera singer Maria Callas in Netflix’s Maria.
As OK! previously reported, Zahara also accompanied her famous mom to Palm Springs Film Festival Awards earlier this month. Jolie wore an elegant black dress with a halter neckline to the event, while the 19-year-old looked gorgeous in a white sleeveless gown.
While attending the award show, Jolie received the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her performance in Maria.
This comes days after Jolie finalized her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt in late December 2024 following a lengthy court battle.
"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer James Simon said at the time. "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."
A source claimed Jolie "hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him [Pitt] to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family."
"Brad has successfully used his power and his privilege to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children," the source concluded.