Angus Cloud's Final Instagram Posts Share Glimpse Into 'Euphoria' Star's Personal Life

Cloud remained quirky while recovering from his hospital bed.

The throwback photo, which was taken when he was around 15 years old, featured the actor after getting involved in a near-death experience. He told Variety that he fell into a 10-feet deep construction pit and only woke up 12 hours later.

In the hopes of surviving the accident, he started making his way back up while enduring his injuries.

“It was h---- hard to climb out, because my skull was broken, but my skin wasn’t, so all the bleeding was internal, pressing up against my brain,” he said. “But they wasn’t gonna find me down there. I found myself.”

Cloud rode a bus back home to his mom, who thought he was only high, but he started slurring his words because of an internal bleed. He planned to sleep after the fall, but his mother saved him when she realized something was wrong with him.

The late actor, who died on July 31, underwent surgery at the children’s hospital and spent five days in the ICU.