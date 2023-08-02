'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Was 'Too Traumatized' to Scatter His Father's Ashes Prior to His Own Death

Cloud, who died at 25 years old on Monday, July 31, flew to Ireland with his mother and twin sisters to spread the remains at a 100-ace farm still owned by his late father.

Euphoria star Angus Cloud was so heartbroken after his father, Conor Hickey , died on May 18 from a quick cancer battle that he couldn't even attend a private ceremony to scatter his ashes, an insider revealed.

Other family members attended the short ceremony, but the actor stayed in his hotel room about three miles away from the farm in Laurelstown, County Meath.

"He was just so traumatized that he could not attend. He was in a very bad way and in total shock. He was in such a fragile state and struggling with the death of his father," family friend Mick Gleeson told a news outlet. "He was like a rabbit caught in the headlights and was just unable to come to terms with his loss. I sat down with him and said he was now the man of the family, and he just could not handle it. He was a broken man."