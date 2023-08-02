'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Was 'Too Traumatized' to Scatter His Father's Ashes Prior to His Own Death
Euphoria star Angus Cloud was so heartbroken after his father, Conor Hickey, died on May 18 from a quick cancer battle that he couldn't even attend a private ceremony to scatter his ashes, an insider revealed.
Cloud, who died at 25 years old on Monday, July 31, flew to Ireland with his mother and twin sisters to spread the remains at a 100-ace farm still owned by his late father.
Other family members attended the short ceremony, but the actor stayed in his hotel room about three miles away from the farm in Laurelstown, County Meath.
"He was just so traumatized that he could not attend. He was in a very bad way and in total shock. He was in such a fragile state and struggling with the death of his father," family friend Mick Gleeson told a news outlet. "He was like a rabbit caught in the headlights and was just unable to come to terms with his loss. I sat down with him and said he was now the man of the family, and he just could not handle it. He was a broken man."
"I think coming back to his father's place of birth and all that contained was just too much for him. He could not face the final goodbye to his father," another friend added. "It is awful that he felt so overcome that his own life has come to an end."
During the trip, Cloud later joined his family to scatter some of the ashes, and he attended two other private ceremonies to say goodbye to his dad. Hickey was cremated in a private ceremony in Oakland, Calif., and his wife, Lisa, held a memorial service near their home.
Cloud's cousin Gerald Hough, who lives in Ireland, said, "We are all deeply saddened at the loss of Angus, leaving behind so many broken hearted family and friends. He was an immense talent and kindhearted soul he will be missed by all of us. We shared a great night at J.J Houghs Singing Pub last summer at a family reunion and these are memories we will cherish forever. He was great craic and as Irish as you can get, he even shot a scene with me for my annual Christmas ad for The Pub May he Rest in Peace."
As OK! previously reported, Cloud was found unresponsive at his home in Oakland. When calling the police, Lisa told the Oakland Police about a "possible overdose" in an emergency call. The star was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Cloud's family spoke out about the tragic incident in a statement. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," they said.
They continued, "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
Daily Mail spoke to the friends and family about Cloud.