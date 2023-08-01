Angus Cloud's Dad Died Shortly After 'Brief' Cancer Battle: 'His Pain Wasn't Prolonged'
Angus Cloud couldn't seem to handle the heartbreaking loss of his father, Conor Hickey, who died at the age of 65 on Thursday, May 18.
The late Euphoria star — who devastatingly died on Monday, January 31 — was struggling with the quick death of his dad, who passed "after a brief fight with cancer," according to a social media post shared by his mom, Lisa.
Angus had recently traveled to Ireland to lay his father to rest in July and was reportedly staying with family in an effort to be surrounded by a support system as he attempted to overcome his grief.
After Conor's memorial service back in June, Lisa expressed her sorrowful thoughts via social media, stating: "His cancer moved quickly which was devastating to all who loved him, but there is comfort in the fact that his pain wasn't prolonged."
Angus, who was only 25 when he died, shed some light on difficulties he was facing surrounding his father's passing in an Instagram post on Friday, July 14, captioning a photo of his dad: "Miss you breh."
Now, Lisa has been left to mourn not only the loss of her husband, but her son, too.
The mom-of-three even had to make the chilling 911 call reporting her son's "possible overdose" around 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the statement announcing his death read.
"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," the family concluded.