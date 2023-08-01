No Pulse: 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Mom Called 911 to Report Late Son's 'Possible Overdose'
Angus Cloud's mother had to make a terrifying phone call no mom ever wants to make.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31, the Euphoria star's mom called 911 to report a "possible overdose," telling dispatchers that the 25-year-old did not have a pulse, Radar Online revealed.
Upon arrival, officers from the Oakland Police Department declared the HBO star dead at the scene.
Cloud was widely known for portraying the role of Fezco on Euphoria alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and more stars.
Cloud's "possible overdose" comes after he experienced "severe suicidal thoughts" following the recent burial of his father in Ireland, sources confessed to a news publication.
The North Hollywood star was reportedly staying with family in an effort to help him cope with the intense grief he was feeling after losing his dad.
Cloud's loved ones alluded that the loss of his father was too much for the actor to handle in a statement confirming his heartbreaking death on Monday evening, as OK! previously reported.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," The Things They Carried actor's family expressed in a sorrowful message.
"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement read.
Cloud's family concluded: "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."
TMZ spoke to a source regarding Cloud's "severe suicidal thoughts" following his father's death and reported he was staying with family after his dad's passing.