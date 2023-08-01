No Pulse: 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Mom Called 911 to Report Late Son's 'Possible Overdose'

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement read.

Cloud's family concluded: "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."