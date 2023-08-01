Zendaya Honors 'Euphoria' Costar Angus Cloud After Actor's Sudden Death: 'Grateful I Got to Call Him a Brother'

"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it," the Emmy-winner continued. "I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment."

"My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone," the Disney Channel alum concluded her sweet tribute.