Zendaya Honors 'Euphoria' Costar Angus Cloud After Actor's Sudden Death: 'Grateful I Got to Call Him a Brother'
Zendaya is honoring late Euphoria costar Angus Cloud the day after his family revealed he passed away at age 25.
On Tuesday, August, 1 the fashion icon shared a smiling black and white photo of the actor alongside a touching tribute on Instagram.
"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," Zendaya, 26, began the post, referencing his birth name, Conor Angus Cloud Hickey. "I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)."
"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it," the Emmy-winner continued. "I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment."
"My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone," the Disney Channel alum concluded her sweet tribute.
The two filmed countless scenes together throughout the first two seasons of the hit HBO series, which premiered in 2019.
As OK! reported, Cloud's loved ones announced on Monday, July 31, that the star had died — though they didn't reveal an exact cause of death.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," their message read. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."
"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."