Anjelica Huston Reveals Ex Jack Nicholson Offered Her a Place to Stay During the L.A. Wildfires: 'It's Always a Comfort When He Calls'

While the movie stars — who dated on and off from 1973 to 1990 — have remained close, Huston admitted she doesn't see The Shining lead too often since "life gets in the way."

Since Nicholson, 87, has retired from the spotlight and mostly stays home, the main way they could see each other is for Huston to visit him, but that's been difficult of late.

"Also, for some reason, they've been doing endless rerouting and road work near his house, so it takes hours to get to him, and that's always irritating," she explained. "I always managed to be late going to see him, which is very irritating for him."