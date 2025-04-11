Anjelica Huston Reveals Ex Jack Nicholson Offered Her a Place to Stay During the L.A. Wildfires: 'It's Always a Comfort When He Calls'
Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston ended their on-off relationship back in 1990, but that didn't prevent the Easy Rider actor from reaching out to his ex during the chaotic Los Angeles wildfires last year.
In a new interview, the actress revealed that amid the tragedy, Nicholson offered her a place to stay when she had to evacuate her home.
"The phone just rang out of nowhere, and it was him," she revealed. "It's always a comfort when he calls."
"It was heartbreakingly sweet," the Addams Family star, 73, admitted of his gesture.
Huston wound up moving into a home she had elsewhere in California but admitted, "I’ve gone back over it several times in my head, and I think next time I’d accept the invitation."
While the movie stars — who dated on and off from 1973 to 1990 — have remained close, Huston admitted she doesn't see The Shining lead too often since "life gets in the way."
Since Nicholson, 87, has retired from the spotlight and mostly stays home, the main way they could see each other is for Huston to visit him, but that's been difficult of late.
"Also, for some reason, they've been doing endless rerouting and road work near his house, so it takes hours to get to him, and that's always irritating," she explained. "I always managed to be late going to see him, which is very irritating for him."
- Winona Ryder Admits She Was In A Dark Place After Johnny Depp Breakup: 'I Wasn't Taking Care Of Myself'
- Billy Bob Thornton 'Happy' He Didn't Become Famous at a Young Age: 'Who Knows If I'd Even Be Here Now'
- 'I Was Struggling': Nicole Kidman Admits She Was Going Through an 'Emotional Time' After Tom Cruise Divorce
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Elsewhere in her interview, Huston revealed she's now "in the clear" after a private battle with cancer.
"I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself," the Oscar winner said of her diagnosis, which she received in 2019.
"It's not something that came lightly. It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go. One of those places was taking life too seriously," the Hollywood icon spilled. "So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."
"I'm at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me. It's a fantastic thing," she raved of being cancer-free. "I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful."
As to why she decided to finally open up about her struggles after keeping it secret for several years, the star explained, "Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there's a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one's come through."
People spoke with Huston.