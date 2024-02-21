Joe Biden Stumbling Up the Stairs Again Sends Conservatives Into a Frenzy: 'This Is So Bad'

In a video shared to social media on Tuesday, February 20, Biden, who was dressed in a navy suit and his classic aviator sunglasses, paused at the bottom of the steps positioned on an outdoor tarmac to salute American military personnel before slowly making his way up into the aircraft.

The 81-year-old used the staircase's handrail to assist him, though he still stumbled mid-way through the eventually smooth-sailing entry.