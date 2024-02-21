OK Magazine
Joe Biden Stumbling Up the Stairs Again Sends Conservatives Into a Frenzy: 'This Is So Bad'

Feb. 21 2024, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Oh no, Joe, not again!

President Joe Biden was recently filmed nearly falling up the stairs on his way into Air Force One — notably after new, shorter stairs were made to help prevent the United States commander-in-chief from continuing to trip.

joe biden trips stairs mega
Source: mega

Joe Biden once again found himself as the subject of online mockery.

In a video shared to social media on Tuesday, February 20, Biden, who was dressed in a navy suit and his classic aviator sunglasses, paused at the bottom of the steps positioned on an outdoor tarmac to salute American military personnel before slowly making his way up into the aircraft.

The 81-year-old used the staircase's handrail to assist him, though he still stumbled mid-way through the eventually smooth-sailing entry.

joe biden trips stairs
Source: @RNCResearch/twitter

The president was trolled after tripping up the stairs of Air Force One.

While Biden saved himself from taking an actual tumble, the near-accident still sent the conservative side of social media users into a frenzy.

"What comes after the short stairs? Strapping Biden onto a stretcher and carrying it?" Republican National Committee operative Jake Schneider asked via X (formerly named Twitter), as an account for RNC research claimed: "A Secret Service agent is placed at the bottom of the stairs whenever Biden boards or disembarks to prevent this very scenario from happening. Biden is not well!"

joe biden trips
Source: @RNCResearch/twitter

This isn't the first time the president has tripped.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
"He'll need to start riding the conveyor belt into the baggage compartment soon. Just lay down, and zoooop, he's in," someone quipped, while another user declared, "This is so BAD."

In the midst of hate, Biden still had strong support from his supporters, who attempted to uplift him regardless of his age or clumsiness.

jon stewart joe biden scathing remark
Source: mega

Joe Biden, 81, frequently receives criticism for his age.

"He is a good man. He is old, we know that and we respect that. Grow up," a fan demanded, as another ridiculed: "But [Donald] Trump has a little guy who puts on his diaper, helps him with his girdle, ties his shoes, buttons his shirt and takes him to his hairdresser & tanning booth. And who knows what else he may have to do for Trump to get dressed in the morning. And you want to talk about tripping on one stair. Poor choice!"

This isn't the first time Biden's physical capabilities as president have been called into question.

Source: OK!

In October 2023, Biden slipped while climbing up metal stairs toward a podium at an event in Philadelphia, Penn. Like his recent Air Force One entrance, holding onto the handrail saved the Democratic leader from a complete wipeout, allowing him to proceed before delivering a speech.

The elderly POTUS barely caught himself from face-planting into a set of stairs in March 2021, when he was seen stumbling while making his way into the presidential aircraft.

