'How Dare You!': Whoopi Goldberg Attacks Donald Trump's VP Pick J.D. Vance for Calling Kamala Harris and AOC 'Childless Cat Ladies'
Ghost actress Whoopi Goldberg criticized Senator J.D. Vance on The View for his disparaging remarks about female lawmakers and Democrats who have chosen not to have children, referring to them as "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives."
The comments made by Vance have sparked outrage and a heated discussion on the show.
Goldberg addressed Vance directly, highlighting his lack of personal experience in childbirth. "You never had a baby! So you know nothing about this!" she exclaimed.
She emphasized the diversity of choices people make regarding parenthood, stating, "Sir, there are people who have chosen not to have children for whatever reason. There are people who want to have children who cannot."
She added, “How dare you! You never had a baby. Your wife had a baby, but you never had a baby. So you know nothing about this. And how dare you! And women, you heard how he thinks of you. Yeah. This is not good for you, J.D.!”
During an old Fox News segment, Vance made controversial statements about female lawmakers, specifically targeting Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Trump's VP pick suggested that these women, along with other Democrats, do not have a direct stake in the country due to their decision not to have children.
Vance's comments have drawn sharp criticism from Goldberg and others for their insensitive and narrow-minded nature.
The former president announced Vance as his running mate on July 15 during the RNC.
In the weeks beforehand, Trump's prospects included Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.
Trump had been teasing his VP for a while — something he was enjoying.
Vance was among the ex-president's harshest critics before becoming Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election.
According to CNN's KFile, he liked harsh tweets that lambasted the New York businessman in 2016 and 2017. He also wondered whether Donald was "America's Hitler" and called him a "cultural heroin."
Vance's view of Trump reversed after meeting him in 2021, saying the latter's accomplishments as president helped him see another side to him.
“I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016, but President Trump was a great president and he changed my mind,” he said. “I think he changed the minds of a lot of Americans, because again he delivered that peace and prosperity.”