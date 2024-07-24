'How Dare You!': Whoopi Goldberg Attacks Donald Trump's VP Pick J.D. Vance for Calling Kamala Harris and AOC 'Childless Cat Ladies'

The comments made by Vance have sparked outrage and a heated discussion on the show.

Goldberg addressed Vance directly, highlighting his lack of personal experience in childbirth. "You never had a baby! So you know nothing about this!" she exclaimed.

She emphasized the diversity of choices people make regarding parenthood, stating, "Sir, there are people who have chosen not to have children for whatever reason. There are people who want to have children who cannot."

She added, “How dare you! You never had a baby. Your wife had a baby, but you never had a baby. So you know nothing about this. And how dare you! And women, you heard how he thinks of you. Yeah. This is not good for you, J.D.!”