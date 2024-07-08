'I Don't Care If He's Pooped His Pants!': Whoopi Goldberg Fiercely Defends President Joe Biden Despite Concerns Over His Age

The TV star then continued to defend Biden, especially after he didn't do well at the 2024 debate against Donald Trump.

"So yeah, I have poopy days all the time. I step in so much poo you can’t even imagine. Now, I’m not running the world, but I don’t know anybody who doesn’t step in stuff at some point. So I’m just simply saying, yeah, there are two debates. And if he can’t do what he needs to do for the second debate, I’ll join any crew that says get rid of him. But loyalty to me? If you are doing the job, I might not like everything you’re doing. I don’t like it all. But I’m going to stand behind you like those guys stand behind the guy who should have been the person people were talking about saying, 'Yeah, Biden had a bad day, but this guy couldn’t tell the truth if it split his lip.' But nobody said that," she reasoned.