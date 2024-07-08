OK Magazine
'I Don't Care If He's Pooped His Pants!': Whoopi Goldberg Fiercely Defends President Joe Biden Despite Concerns Over His Age

Jul. 8 2024, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg is all in on President Joe Biden despite some Democrats growing concerned over his age and mental fitness ahead of the 2024 election.

"I mean, listen, I’m just going to have my two cents because I wasn’t here on the day that y’all talked about it. I don’t care if he’s pooped his pants. I don’t care if he can’t put a sentence together. Show me he can’t do the job and then I’ll say, 'OK, maybe it’s time to go,'" the actress, 68, said on the Monday, July 8, episode of The View about the president, 81.

Whoopi Goldberg defended Joe Biden on July 8.

"Now, he had a bad night the first time that he went on and debated with [now-Vice President] Kamala Harris, and everybody wanted him to quit then, saying, 'You can’t talk to women like this,' or 'You’re doing this wrong, you’re doing that wrong.' He came back, said, 'You know what? I got it,' and gave four years," she added.

Joe Biden admitted to not doing the best during the 2024 debate.

The TV star then continued to defend Biden, especially after he didn't do well at the 2024 debate against Donald Trump.

"So yeah, I have poopy days all the time. I step in so much poo you can’t even imagine. Now, I’m not running the world, but I don’t know anybody who doesn’t step in stuff at some point. So I’m just simply saying, yeah, there are two debates. And if he can’t do what he needs to do for the second debate, I’ll join any crew that says get rid of him. But loyalty to me? If you are doing the job, I might not like everything you’re doing. I don’t like it all. But I’m going to stand behind you like those guys stand behind the guy who should have been the person people were talking about saying, 'Yeah, Biden had a bad day, but this guy couldn’t tell the truth if it split his lip.' But nobody said that," she reasoned.

Whoopi Goldberg spoke about how Joe Biden shouldn't drop out of the 2024 race.

As OK! previously reported, Biden appeared to freeze up and lose his train of thought during the televised event, and though he's now received calls to step down ahead of the election, he admitted he's not going anywhere.

“The bottom line here is that we’re not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere. I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t absolutely believe that I am the best candidate,” he vowed.

“I haven’t lost. I beat him last time. I’ll beat him this time,” Biden said of Trump. “Look at his performance with debate. He lied.”

“He’s just a liar, and he hasn’t done a d--- thing since the debate. This is a guy who is an extreme candidate. I can’t think of a candidate in my lifetime, that’s been more extreme. He makes George Wallace look like a patriot," he concluded.

Joe Biden vowed he's not dropping out of the race.

