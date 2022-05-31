Bad Blood? Anna Duggar Snubbed Father-In-Law Jim Bob At Josh's Sentencing Hearing: Source

According to The Sun, Anna sat in the front row of the courthouse with her family, including two of her brothers, and her husband's legal team. A reporter for the outlet noted: "Jim Bob walked to Anna’s row to sit down when he entered the courtroom. Anna and her family just stared at Jim Bob while he waited for her family to make room for him."

"Her family members eventually moved down so he could sit, but Jim Bob and Anna did not greet each other or interact," added the reporter, who recalled Jim Bob and Anna both being "emotionless" when the judge sentenced Josh to 151 months in federal prison for receipt of child pornography.