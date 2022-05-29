Anna Duggar Won't 'Even Consider' Starting A New Life Without Josh Duggar After Sentencing

Standing by her man. Anna Duggar is reportedly still not considering leaving her embattled husband after he was sentenced to over a decade in prison. According to a source, she wouldn't even think about ever being with someone else despite knowing many good men with similar religious beliefs.

This means Anna will be spending the next 12 years alone as a "single" mom. Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday, December 9. Following six months in Washington County Jail, on Wednesday, May 25, Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced him to 151 months in prison, ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and ruled Josh would not be allowed unsupervised visits with his children.