Anna & Jim Bob Duggar Arrive To Court Ahead Of Josh Duggar's Sentencing
Gang's all here: on Wednesday, May 25, Anna and Jim Bob Duggar were spotted arriving to court ahead of Josh Duggar's sentencing.
Jim Bob looked put together, as he wore a black suit and red tie. Meanwhile, Anna sported a navy dress and she wore a black mask, according to photos from The Sun. Anna looked stoic as she walked into the building.
Josh faces up to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child porn. However, over the past few weeks, his mother, Michelle Duggar, and Anna have been pleading with the judge to get his sentence reduced.
“Joshua sees the best in people and is willing to walk alongside them to help make their dreams a reality,” Anna wrote in a letter that was dated on March 7. “I ask that you consider reuniting us as a family again soon."
"Joshua has a tender heart and he is compassionate toward others. If someone is having a difficult time, he is one of the first to encourage or try to help them in a tangible way. Joshua has always been a positive and upbeat person. He is a good provider for his family, working diligently and thinking of creative ways to support and take care of his wife and children. He is also generous and shares his resources with others in need," Michelle added.
Meanwhile, Amy King (née Duggar) does not think her cousin should be let off easy.
“Sickened by the news lately. I have so much to say leading up to the sentencing and I’m not afraid anymore,” the 35-year-old tweeted on May 12, referring to the letters his family wrote.
She continued, "First of all Josh is funny, charismatic, kind and all the things my aunt listed in the letter. But there’s a sinister side. A side to him that makes your skin crawl. You can’t ignore what he did years ago, and what he was caught looking at! Are they delusional?"