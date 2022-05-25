Anna & Jim Bob Duggar Arrive To Court Ahead Of Josh Duggar's Sentencing

Meanwhile, Amy King (née Duggar) does not think her cousin should be let off easy.

“Sickened by the news lately. I have so much to say leading up to the sentencing and I’m not afraid anymore,” the 35-year-old tweeted on May 12, referring to the letters his family wrote.

She continued, "First of all Josh is funny, charismatic, kind and all the things my aunt listed in the letter. But there’s a sinister side. A side to him that makes your skin crawl. You can’t ignore what he did years ago, and what he was caught looking at! Are they delusional?"