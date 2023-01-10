Anna Kendrick Admits She Made Embryos With 'Toxic' Ex-Boyfriend Before Learning He Had Feelings For Another Woman

"I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person,'" Kendrick explained, as she wanted to emphasize the serious steps they had taken in order to start a family together.

"And then about six years in, somewhere around there, I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, 'I’m living with a stranger. Like, I don’t know what’s happening,'" the A Simple Favor actress continued. "It wasn’t just the ‘Oh, I’m losing a relationship.’ It was that I believed that if we broke up or, you know, if he left basically, it was a confirmation that it’s because I’m impossible, I’m lucky that he’s even tolerating my bulls**t."