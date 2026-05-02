Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Debuts Dark Gothic New Look at 2026 Kentucky Derby Bash With Dad Larry: Photos

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Dannielynn Birkhead made hearts gallop at the 2026 Kentucky Derby party on Friday, May 1. The 19-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith stopped by the annual Barnstable-Brown Gala alongside her father, Larry Birkhead, and wore a dark gothic-inspired ensemble.

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Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead Matched in Gothic Looks at the Kentucky Derby

Source: @LARRYANDDANNIELYNN/INSTAGRAM Dannielynn Birkhead opted to go dark for the Kentucky Derby event.

The photographer, 53, gushed over his daughter's look on social media, noting she changed up her hair by putting a "goth-rock" spin on it. Dannielynn's long blonde tresses were cut short and dyed platinum. Her pixie cut's ends were dipped in black and also gave off a dark fantasy vibe. She paired her new 'do with a sleeveless black maxi dress and a gunmetal gray bracelet.

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Dannielynn Birkhead Opted for an 'Edgy' and 'Cool' Outfit

Source: @LARRYANDDANNIELYNN/INSTAGRAM Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead matched in black outfits for the party.

Larry matched with his daughter and sported a clean-cut black suit with silver lightening bolts on the lapels. He opened up about Dannielynn's wild appearance on Friday ahead of the horse event, telling People “she wanted something edgy and cool.” “I was kind of bracing myself at the hair salon,” he joked. “I guess she's at the age to do what she wants to do.”

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Anna Nicole Smith Died in February 2007

Source: @LARRYANDDANNIELYNN/INSTAGRAM/MEGA Anna Nicole Smith passed away in 2007.

While he was “a little worried about it” at first, he acknowledged that Dannielynn is “obviously old enough” to make her own life decisions. “This year is a different style for Dannielynn,” he added. “People [are] always looking for her to wear something of her mom. And she's done that a couple times, but this is kind of Dannielynn showing off her own sense of style, and she said it's a goth rock theme.” Anna Nicole passed away in February 2007, with Dannielynn being born just five months earlier. Larry and the actress had dated on and off from 2005 to 2006.

Dannielynn Birkhead Dished She's Majoring in Forensic Science

Source: @LARRYANDDANNIELYNN/INSTAGRAM Dannielynn Birkhead is currently in college.