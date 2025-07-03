Anne Burrell's Husband Stuart Claxton 'Still in Total Shock' Over Her Death, Source Reveals: 'They Were the Perfect Match'
Anne Burrell’s unexpected death has her husband “still in total shock,” according to a new report.
“He loved her very much and felt like they were the perfect match,” a source said, noting Burrell’s husband, Stuart Claxton, remains “in disbelief.”
Anne's Funeral
Burrell was cremated, with her ashes “spread around to various places she loved the day after the funeral," the source revealed.
“They did the funeral quickly in order to do this,” the insider shared. “The funeral was about 200 people, some old friends and colleagues, and some new.”
Inside Anne's Death
As OK! reported, Burrell was found dead on June 17 at the age of 55. A 911 call was made the morning of her passing, in which she was said to have gone into cardiac arrest. When paramedics arrived, it was too late to revive her, and she was pronounced dead.
Documents from the New York City Police Department revealed she was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive, surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.”
To date, an autopsy has been completed, but no official cause of death has been revealed.
'Her Smile Lit Up Every Room'
When her family announced her passing, they called Burrell a “beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend.” “Her smile lit up every room she entered,” they continued. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”
Burrell’s husband isn’t the only one stunned over her death, as friends and colleagues of the Food Network star said was in good spirits at her Second City “Improv for Actors” class the night before she passed away.
'The Best Night'
“She was having the best night,” Jane Margolis, an actress in her improv group, dished to a media outlet. “She’d come up with these one-liners out of the blue that were just hysterical. She really was so into it.”
Another source noted they were “shocked and confused” by her sudden death.
Tyler Florence, a fellow chef, claimed Burrell will always be a “force of nature.”
“That ‘it factor’ people talk about with celebrities?” he added. “She had it in spades. She was so big people would just fall all over her… She always used the word lucky. She had a collage of star tattoos on her left arm. I asked her what her what they meant, and she said she really loved the night sky and how lucky she felt to be a star.”