Anne Burrell's Husband Stuart Claxton 'Still in Total Shock' Over Her Death, Source Reveals: 'They Were the Perfect Match'

As OK! reported, Burrell was found dead on June 17 at the age of 55. A 911 call was made the morning of her passing, in which she was said to have gone into cardiac arrest. When paramedics arrived, it was too late to revive her, and she was pronounced dead.

Documents from the New York City Police Department revealed she was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive, surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.”

To date, an autopsy has been completed, but no official cause of death has been revealed.