or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Anne Burrell
OK LogoPHOTOS

Inside Anne Burrell's Called Off Engagement to Koren Grieveson: What to Know

anne burrell koren grieveson called off engagement
Source: MEGA

Anne Burrell got engaged to fellow chef Koren Grieveson in 2012.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 14 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Anne Burrell Announced the Engagement on New Year's Eve

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
anne burrell koren grieveson called off engagement
Source: MEGA

Anne Burrell dated Koren Grieveson before marrying Stuart Claxton.

Anne Burrell's dating history included a largely private romance with her fellow chef Koren Grieveson.

The start of their relationship was never confirmed, but the Worst Cooks in America co-host announced their engagement in a tweet on New Year's Eve in 2012.

"Happy new year everyone! Happy and healthy! And I'm engaged!!!!!!!!" she told her fans on X, formerly Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

Anne Burrell Opened Up About Wedding Plans With Koren Grieveson

anne burrell koren grieveson called off engagement
Source: MEGA

Anne Burrell and Koren Grieveson never got married.

MORE ON:
Anne Burrell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

A few weeks after posting the New Year's Eve tweet, Burrell told Entertainment Tonight she had a busy stretch of work commitments since their engagement.

"We got engaged and then I've been on the road, so it's kind of like, 'Hi Sweetie, nice to see you, I'll see you when I get back,'" she opened up. "I feel like I've been home long enough to unpack and pack again and maybe take a quick nap, and then I'm off to the airport again."

She disclosed why Vieques, Puerto Rico, could be the ceremony location.

"We have to talk about it, I think we're thinking of a destination wedding, maybe in Vieques, [Puerto Rico]. That's where we got engaged, and the first time we ever traveled together was to [Vieques], so it's kind of a special spot for us," said Burrell.

A Closer Look at Anne Burrell and Koren Grieveson's Relationship

anne burrell koren grieveson called off engagement
Source: MEGA

Anne Burrell was married to Stuart Claxton from 2021 until her death in June 2025.

News about Burrell and Grieveson's romance first surfaced after Ted Allen referenced the late celebrity chef's sexuality in a May 2012 interview.

"I'm not going to put a label on Anne, but she is dating a woman right now," he told SiriusXM host Romaine Patterson. "She was really cool."

The Food Network star also revealed Burrell's then-partner was working at the Chicago eatery Avec.

A representative for Burrell addressed the revelation in a statement to Page Six, noting she "doesn't feel she was outed" by her colleague.

"She has made no secret of her relationship. Her significant other is a very private woman," the spokesperson said. "They have been together for a couple of years and spend a lot of time together. It is no secret in the culinary world."

A few months later, reports confirmed Grieveson left Avec and moved to New York City to be with Burrell.

"Anne is meeting Koren in Chicago to help with the move. They will drive Koren's car to New York," a pal said at the time.

However, Burrell and Grieveson eventually parted ways, though the exact reason and timing were not disclosed.

The Secrets of a Restaurant Chef host moved on with Stuart Claxton, whom she met on the dating app Bumble in 2018. They tied the knot in a ceremony at Windridge Estates RedBarn 20 on October 16, 2021, and remained married until Burrell's passing on June 17, 2025, at the age of 55.

Her death was ruled a suicide caused by "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine." Meanwhile, new details confirmed she left a "suicidal note" that authorities found in her Brooklyn, New York, home.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.