Inside Anne Burrell's Called Off Engagement to Koren Grieveson: What to Know

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Anne Burrell Announced the Engagement on New Year's Eve

Source: MEGA Anne Burrell dated Koren Grieveson before marrying Stuart Claxton.

Anne Burrell's dating history included a largely private romance with her fellow chef Koren Grieveson. The start of their relationship was never confirmed, but the Worst Cooks in America co-host announced their engagement in a tweet on New Year's Eve in 2012. "Happy new year everyone! Happy and healthy! And I'm engaged!!!!!!!!" she told her fans on X, formerly Twitter.

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Anne Burrell Opened Up About Wedding Plans With Koren Grieveson

Source: MEGA Anne Burrell and Koren Grieveson never got married.

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A few weeks after posting the New Year's Eve tweet, Burrell told Entertainment Tonight she had a busy stretch of work commitments since their engagement. "We got engaged and then I've been on the road, so it's kind of like, 'Hi Sweetie, nice to see you, I'll see you when I get back,'" she opened up. "I feel like I've been home long enough to unpack and pack again and maybe take a quick nap, and then I'm off to the airport again." She disclosed why Vieques, Puerto Rico, could be the ceremony location. "We have to talk about it, I think we're thinking of a destination wedding, maybe in Vieques, [Puerto Rico]. That's where we got engaged, and the first time we ever traveled together was to [Vieques], so it's kind of a special spot for us," said Burrell.

A Closer Look at Anne Burrell and Koren Grieveson's Relationship

Source: MEGA Anne Burrell was married to Stuart Claxton from 2021 until her death in June 2025.