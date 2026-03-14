Inside Anne Burrell's Called Off Engagement to Koren Grieveson: What to Know
March 14 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Anne Burrell Announced the Engagement on New Year's Eve
Anne Burrell's dating history included a largely private romance with her fellow chef Koren Grieveson.
The start of their relationship was never confirmed, but the Worst Cooks in America co-host announced their engagement in a tweet on New Year's Eve in 2012.
"Happy new year everyone! Happy and healthy! And I'm engaged!!!!!!!!" she told her fans on X, formerly Twitter.
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A few weeks after posting the New Year's Eve tweet, Burrell told Entertainment Tonight she had a busy stretch of work commitments since their engagement.
"We got engaged and then I've been on the road, so it's kind of like, 'Hi Sweetie, nice to see you, I'll see you when I get back,'" she opened up. "I feel like I've been home long enough to unpack and pack again and maybe take a quick nap, and then I'm off to the airport again."
She disclosed why Vieques, Puerto Rico, could be the ceremony location.
"We have to talk about it, I think we're thinking of a destination wedding, maybe in Vieques, [Puerto Rico]. That's where we got engaged, and the first time we ever traveled together was to [Vieques], so it's kind of a special spot for us," said Burrell.
A Closer Look at Anne Burrell and Koren Grieveson's Relationship
News about Burrell and Grieveson's romance first surfaced after Ted Allen referenced the late celebrity chef's sexuality in a May 2012 interview.
"I'm not going to put a label on Anne, but she is dating a woman right now," he told SiriusXM host Romaine Patterson. "She was really cool."
The Food Network star also revealed Burrell's then-partner was working at the Chicago eatery Avec.
A representative for Burrell addressed the revelation in a statement to Page Six, noting she "doesn't feel she was outed" by her colleague.
"She has made no secret of her relationship. Her significant other is a very private woman," the spokesperson said. "They have been together for a couple of years and spend a lot of time together. It is no secret in the culinary world."
A few months later, reports confirmed Grieveson left Avec and moved to New York City to be with Burrell.
"Anne is meeting Koren in Chicago to help with the move. They will drive Koren's car to New York," a pal said at the time.
However, Burrell and Grieveson eventually parted ways, though the exact reason and timing were not disclosed.
The Secrets of a Restaurant Chef host moved on with Stuart Claxton, whom she met on the dating app Bumble in 2018. They tied the knot in a ceremony at Windridge Estates RedBarn 20 on October 16, 2021, and remained married until Burrell's passing on June 17, 2025, at the age of 55.
Her death was ruled a suicide caused by "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine." Meanwhile, new details confirmed she left a "suicidal note" that authorities found in her Brooklyn, New York, home.