Anne Burrell Left 'Suicidal Note' Before She Was Discovered Dead With 'Pills on the Floor'

Anne Burrell left a 'suicidal note' before she was discovered dead with 'pills on the floor,' per a new police report.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Anne Burrell had a few final words to offer her loved ones before her shocking suicide at age 55.

The celebrity chef reportedly left a "suicidal note" that was found by an investigator in the bedroom of her Brooklyn, New York, home after she took her own life on June 17, 2025.

A new report obtained by the New York Police Department also revealed that "suicidal" journal entries were found lying on her bed.

Image of Anne Burrell took her own life.
Source: MEGA

Anne Burrell took her own life.

According to the NYPD, in the early morning of the day she died, a person "married to Anne" (her husband, Stuart Claxton) "noticed that the bed was made in their room, which is not normal."

Claxton reportedly found his wife unresponsive in the bathroom “with a bunch of over-the-counter pills on the floor." He tried "shaking her and slapping her face" to wake her up before calling 911.

The marketing executive told authorities that Burrell had “never attempted suicide in the past” and “never talked about it.” She did not show “any signs that she would do something like this," he stated.

Anne Burrell's Husband Was 'in Disbelief' Over Her Suicide

Image of Anne Burrell's husband did not see her suicide coming.
Source: MEGA

Anne Burrell's husband did not see her suicide coming.

Last year, it was confirmed that Claxton was “in total shock” upon finding his wife deceased.

“He loved her very much and felt like they were the perfect match,” a source said at the time, noting he was “in disbelief.”

The insider added that Burrell was cremated, with her ashes “spread around to various places she loved the day after the funeral."

Anne Burrell's Death Was Confirmed to Be a Suicide

Image of Anne Burrell was surrounded by pills in the bathroom when she was discovered dead.
Source: MEGA

Anne Burrell was surrounded by pills in the bathroom when she was discovered dead.

In July 2025, five weeks after she passed away, Burrell’s death was officially ruled a suicide. The New York City medical examiner’s office described her cause of death as "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.”

The New York Times previously reported on June 20, 2025, that the Food Network star was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.”

Burrell’s family released a heartbreaking statement following her death.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," they wrote. "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Anne Burrell Attended Improv Class One Day Before Her Death

Image of Anne Burrell's death was ruled a suicide weeks after she passed away.
Source: MEGA

Anne Burrell's death was ruled a suicide weeks after she passed away.

Just one night before she committed suicide, the cook attended her Second City “Improv for Actors” class.

“She was having the best night,” Jane Margolis, an actress in Burrell’s group, said. “She’d come up with these one-liners out of the blue that were just hysterical. She really was so into it.”

