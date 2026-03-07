Everything to Know About Anne Burrell's Sexuality as New Details About Her Death Emerge
March 7 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Ted Allen Referenced Anne Burrell's Sexuality in an Interview
Anne Burrell had a low-profile romance with fellow chef Koren Grieveson before marrying her husband, Stuart Claxton.
Discussion about the late celebrity chef's sexuality began when her Food Network colleague Ted Allen spoke about her relationship in a May 2012 interview with SiriusXM host Romaine Patterson.
"I’m not going to put a label on Anne, but she is dating a woman right now," said Allen, revealing Burrell's then-partner was working at the Chicago eatery Avec. "She was really cool."
Anne Burrell Addressed Her Sexuality Following Ted Allen's Revelation
In a statement to Page Six, a representative for Burrell said she was unfazed by Allen's comment about her sexuality.
"Anne doesn’t feel she was outed. She has made no secret of her relationship. Her significant other is a very private woman," the spokesperson said. "They have been together for a couple of years and spend a lot of time together. It is no secret in the culinary world."
According to sources, Burrell was filming at Old Homestead Steakhouse when she hurried out after Allen's interview. She reportedly told the production crew she had "a situation to deal with" before leaving on her bicycle.
"She was gracious, fun-loving and every bit the personality that has made her a favorite," an insider said. "The place was buzzing, but no one dared to ask her about Allen's comments."
A few months later, a media outlet revealed Grieveson left Avec and moved to New York City to be with the Food Network star.
A friend said at the time, "Anne is meeting Koren in Chicago to help with the move. They will drive Koren's car to New York."
Anne Burrell Announced Her Engagement to Her Then-Girlfriend
In a tweet on New Year's Eve in 2012, Burrell announced her relationship with Grieveson had progressed.
"Happy new year everyone! Happy and healthy! And I'm engaged!!!!!!!!" she confirmed on X, formerly Twitter.
Burrell shared further details about the engagement in an interview with ET a few weeks later.
"We got engaged and then I've been on the road, so it's kind of like, 'Hi Sweetie, nice to see you, I'll see you when I get back,'" she opened up. "I feel like I've been home long enough to unpack and pack again and maybe take a quick nap, and then I'm off to the airport again."
As for their wedding plans, Burrell disclosed, "We have to talk about it, I think we're thinking of a destination wedding, maybe in Vieques, [Puerto Rico]. That's where we got engaged, and the first time we ever traveled together was to [Vieques], so it's kind of a special spot for us."
Burrell and Grieveson never made it down the aisle but later separated.
Anne Burrell Later Found Love Again With Stuart Claxton
The Secrets of a Restaurant Chef host moved on with Claxton, whom she met on the dating app Bumble in 2018, years after her split from Grieveson.
She told a news outlet they "both knew immediately" they were meant for each other.
"I don't know if we had both thought of marriage, but we both were like, 'Oh, yeah, this is something,'" Burrell said. "This is really going to be real and this is going to turn into something.'"
She added, "Once you get to be a woman of 50 years old, you don't really think that marriage is going to be on the plate for you. I was always really focused on my career and marriage was never a huge thing in my life that I was looking for. Then when I met Stuart, my opinion about all that changed."
Claxton proposed to Burrell in April 2020 in her hometown of Cazenovia, N.Y. The two exchanged vows in a ceremony at Windridge Estates RedBarn 20 on October 16, 2021.
They remained married until Burrell's passing on June 17, 2025, at the age of 55.
The Worst Cooks in America co-host's death was later ruled a suicide caused by "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine," with new details confirming she left a "suicidal note."