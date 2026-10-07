or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Anne Hathaway
OK LogoNEWS

Anne Hathaway Begs Fans Not to Applaud Her for Working While Pregnant: 'Don't Overpraise the Pampered Actress'

Anne Hathaway
Source: MEGA

The star is 'happy' she can still work while pregnant.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2026, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Anne Hathaway brushed off praise for doing press while pregnant.

The 43-year-old pleaded with fans not to applaud her for stepping out constantly while promoting multiple films this year, including Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity.

"Please, let's not overpraise the pampered actress," she begged in an interview on September 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway gushed over her support from Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

The star went so far as to shout out other pregnant women who are not lucky enough to be waited on hand and foot while working in Hollywood.

"There are a lot of pregnant women out there, at home and in the workplace, who, you know, didn't get a manicure this morning," Hathaway added as she promoted Verity alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

The star shared that she was "happy" to still be working, gushing over her support system both at home and in the workplace.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Very Happy to Do My Job'

Anne Hathaway
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway was 'happy' to do her job while expecting her third child.

"I'm very happy to do my job. I have so much support," she beamed.

Her costar Hartnett joked that the movie industry was becoming "overly reliant" on Hathaway, whom he encouraged to take some well-deserved maternity leave after their movie was released on October 2.

"Don't worry, I'm going to rest pretty soon," she laughed.

MORE ON:
Anne Hathaway

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Anne Hathaway
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway starred in five films this year.

Hathaway previously admitted she planned to take a step back from public view in order to welcome her third child after finishing up the impressive run of films.

"On October 3, I'm going to vanish into a plume of smoke," she declared in an interview on September 21. "And you're not going to see me until you have to."

She noted that she plans to "disappear" and "take some time off" before joining Tom Cruise for a much-anticipated Days of Thunder sequel, which is set to begin filming in March 2027.

'I'm Just Really Lucky'

Anne Hathaway
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway said the constant press has been 'a lot.'

Many fans have marveled at Hathaway's work ethic and constant movement while promoting five films over the course of one calendar year.

She admitted in an interview that juggling all of that while expecting another baby with her husband, Adam Shulman, has been "a lot."

"There’s been an army of people behind me at every step, and I’m just really lucky,” she gushed. "This year has all been really amazing. For most actors, we are lucky to get one film a year, but to have a year that’s been ridiculously overly blessed, I’m appreciating every second of it."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.