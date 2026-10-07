Anne Hathaway Begs Fans Not to Applaud Her for Working While Pregnant: 'Don't Overpraise the Pampered Actress'

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Anne Hathaway brushed off praise for doing press while pregnant. The 43-year-old pleaded with fans not to applaud her for stepping out constantly while promoting multiple films this year, including Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity. "Please, let's not overpraise the pampered actress," she begged in an interview on September 23.

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Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway gushed over her support from Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

The star went so far as to shout out other pregnant women who are not lucky enough to be waited on hand and foot while working in Hollywood. "There are a lot of pregnant women out there, at home and in the workplace, who, you know, didn't get a manicure this morning," Hathaway added as she promoted Verity alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. The star shared that she was "happy" to still be working, gushing over her support system both at home and in the workplace.

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'I'm Very Happy to Do My Job'

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway was 'happy' to do her job while expecting her third child.

"I'm very happy to do my job. I have so much support," she beamed. Her costar Hartnett joked that the movie industry was becoming "overly reliant" on Hathaway, whom he encouraged to take some well-deserved maternity leave after their movie was released on October 2. "Don't worry, I'm going to rest pretty soon," she laughed.

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Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway starred in five films this year.

Hathaway previously admitted she planned to take a step back from public view in order to welcome her third child after finishing up the impressive run of films. "On October 3, I'm going to vanish into a plume of smoke," she declared in an interview on September 21. "And you're not going to see me until you have to." She noted that she plans to "disappear" and "take some time off" before joining Tom Cruise for a much-anticipated Days of Thunder sequel, which is set to begin filming in March 2027.

'I'm Just Really Lucky'

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway said the constant press has been 'a lot.'