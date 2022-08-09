Anne Heche Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash & Is In 'Extreme Critical Condition' — Celebs React
A few days after Anne Heche crashed her car in Los Angeles on Friday, August 5, it seems like the actress is not doing so well.
“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition,” the star's rep said in a statement. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”
After the accident, Heche, who drove into a residence in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, prompting the car and home to catch on fire, had been hospitalized since Friday. The next day, Heche's publicist said that she was in "stable condition" and was going to pull through.
“Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep continued.
Since then, celebrities have spoken out about the news.
“Hey, I just wanted to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche,” Alec Baldwin said via Instagram. “Anne is an old pal of mine and I did a movie with her — a very ‘90s thriller called The Juror with Demi Moore, [who] was the star of the film.”
Baldwin continued, “There’s not a lot of women [who] I’ve worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave. I mean, Anne was really, really … she would do anything [and] she was very original and very brave.”
“My thoughts and #prayers are with @anneheche for a speedy and full recovery ❤️,” Peter Thomas Roth shared via Instagram.
“Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight [Anne Heche] 💔 we love you,” James Tupper said about his ex.
As OK! previously reported, the police believe that the blonde beauty was under the influence or drugs or alcohol when driving the vehicle.
John and Jennifer Durand, who own the house that was destroyed, have launched a GoFundMe page to help Lynne Mishele after her home went up in flames.