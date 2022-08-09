Anne Heche Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash & Is In 'Extreme Critical Condition' — Celebs React

After the accident, Heche, who drove into a residence in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, prompting the car and home to catch on fire, had been hospitalized since Friday. The next day, Heche's publicist said that she was in "stable condition" and was going to pull through.

“Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep continued.

Since then, celebrities have spoken out about the news.