Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Alleges The Star's Estate Is Worth $1.6 Million, Court Documents Claim
Months after Anne Heche passed away following a fiery car crash, it seems the battle over the late actress’s assets has only intensified with her ex-boyfriend, James Tupper, claiming the star left behind roughly a $1.6 million estate, Radar Online reported.
Alongside citing Heche’s Screen Actors Guild life insurance policy, Tupper, with whom Heche shared her younger son, 13-year-old Atlas, pointed to the Six Days Seven Nights star’s various assets in estimating this seven-figure amount, per court documents obtained by the outlet.
According to the actor, Heche’s jewelry collection was worth roughly $200,000, with her cars and other property worth a combined $125,000. Tupper also stated that Heche left $100,000 in her various bank accounts, her future residual income totaling up to roughly $600,000. He also alleged that the mom-of-two’s upcoming memoir, Call Me Anne, which is set to hit shelves in 2023, will likely rake in roughly $400,000.
Heche’s ex also accused the star’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, of not providing an inventory list of the items in his late mother’s apartment.
Tupper’s estimates and allegations against Laffoon, come just days after the 20-year-old, whom she shared with her former husband, Coleman Laffoon, alleged that his mother’s estate was worth significantly less than Tupper’s new estimates, per court documents.
According to Laffoon, the 13 Minutes star left a few “modest bank accounts” and personal items of “modest value” at the time of her passing. The star’s income, he said, stemmed from royalty payments as well as a few other sources, as OK! previously reported. In total, her estate was worth roughly $800,000 Laffoon claimed.
As Heche, 53, didn’t leave behind a will when she died back in August after driving her car into a Los Angeles home, Tupper and Laffoon have been duking it out over the Call Me Crazy author’s estate ever since her untimely passing.