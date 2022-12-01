Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Alleges The Star's Estate Is Worth $1.6 Million, Court Documents Claim

Months after Anne Heche passed away following a fiery car crash, it seems the battle over the late actress’s assets has only intensified with her ex-boyfriend, James Tupper, claiming the star left behind roughly a $1.6 million estate, Radar Online reported.

Alongside citing Heche’s Screen Actors Guild life insurance policy, Tupper, with whom Heche shared her younger son, 13-year-old Atlas, pointed to the Six Days Seven Nights star’s various assets in estimating this seven-figure amount, per court documents obtained by the outlet.