Anne Heche's Son Homer Laffoon Denies His Late Mom Was Worth Millions, Court Docs Show
As the battle over late actress Anne Heche’s estate rages on between her eldest child, Homer Laffoon, and her ex-boyfriend James Tupper, Heche’s 20-year-old son is firing back at claims his mother was worth millions.
According to newly obtained court documents, Laffoon alleged that his mother, who passed away in August after sustaining injuries from a fiery car crash, held just a few “modest bank accounts” as well as some items worth a “modest value.”
Alongside royalty payments, Heche’s son claimed the actress had a few sources of income, including a company used to garner payments from her on-screen roles and podcast subscribers. Overall, Laffoon confirmed Heche’s estate was worth roughly $400,000.
ANNE HECHE'S EX JAMES TUPPER HAS 'LITTLE TO NO CLAIM' IN REQUESTING CUSTODY OF SON WITH LATE ACTRESS, EXPERT SAYS
As OK! previously reported, the estimate surrounding the star’s financial worth comes just weeks after Lynn Mishele, the owner of the Mar Vista home Heche crashed into prior to her death, sued the star’s estate for $2 million.
In the suit, Mishele said she was “completely traumatized” by the August 5 incident, which almost took her life and her pets'. Since the crash, the homeowner stated she had suffered from symptoms including being “unusually startled by hearing loud noises, plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the incident, terrified of walking outside, and, atop that, without a place to live.”
Alongside damaging her home, Mishele seemingly lost nearly all of her belongings, the crash reportedly destroying “an entire life’s worth of her personal possessions.”
Heche was hospitalized shortly after the incident, though she ultimately succumbed to her injuries, which included inhalation of smoke and burns, one week later on August 12. She was 53 years old.
ANNE HECHE'S EX JAMES TUPPER & HER ELDEST SON EMBROILED IN LEGAL BATTLE FOR GUARDIANSHIP OVER FORMER COUPLE'S TEEN
Alongside Laffoon, whom she shared with her former husband, Coleman Laffoon, Heche is also survived by her son with Tupper, 13-year-old Atlas.
Radar Online previously reported on Homer’s sentiments surrounding his late mother’s estate.