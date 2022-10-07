Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Has 'Little To No Claim' In Requesting Custody Of Son With Late Actress, Expert Says

Questioning motives!

As the drama surrounding actress Anne Heche’s estate rages on between her 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and ex-boyfriend James Tupper, one legal expert has seemingly called into question the validity of the actor’s legal claims over Atlas, his shared son with the late star.

“Tupper is just going to be kind of faded out of this whole situation," law expert Atousa Saei explained of the case in a new article published on Thursday, October 6, describing Tupper as "the father of a minor who stands to inherit from his mother."