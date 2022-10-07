Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Has 'Little To No Claim' In Requesting Custody Of Son With Late Actress, Expert Says
Questioning motives!
As the drama surrounding actress Anne Heche’s estate rages on between her 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and ex-boyfriend James Tupper, one legal expert has seemingly called into question the validity of the actor’s legal claims over Atlas, his shared son with the late star.
“Tupper is just going to be kind of faded out of this whole situation," law expert Atousa Saei explained of the case in a new article published on Thursday, October 6, describing Tupper as "the father of a minor who stands to inherit from his mother."
"I think that's really going to be the extent of his involvement here,” she continued. “I don't think that the court's going to find that he's a valid — that he's the executor of it, of the estate."
ANNE HECHE'S EX JAMES TUPPER & HER ELDEST SON EMBROILED IN LEGAL BATTLE FOR GUARDIANSHIP OVER FORMER COUPLE'S TEEN
According to Saei, this case is Tupper’s to lose, with the lawyer expecting that Atlas’s older half-sibling will ultimately garner control over his 13-year-old brother’s portion of their late mother’s estate as he is still a minor. As such, she also purports that it is unlikely Tupper will be granted custody of Atlas either amid his recent request to become the teen’s guardian ad litem.
"I also don't think the court is likely to award him as the [guardian ad litem] here,” Saei explained. “Because remember, if the court does need to appoint someone as the GAL, the court can just appoint a neutral. It doesn't have to be him."
Saei also noted that a guardian could potentially miscommunicate a party’s needs for their own personal gain. "Sometimes, as we saw in the Britney Spears case, the guardian ad litem in representing the best interest of the incapacitated party might report back to the court things that are completely, completely different than what that incapacitated party wants," the expert added.
As OK! previously reported, Homer, who is the son of Heche and ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, have been fighting over the actress’ estate since she tragically passed away following a fiery car crash in early August. She died without an official will.
THE LEGAL BATTLE FOR ANNE HECHE’S ESTATE CONTINUES AS JAMES TUPPER SEEKS TO RIP IT AWAY FROM HER SON HOMER LAFFOON
Saei’s comments first appeared in People.